|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|REV
|11.661M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Community West Bancshares’s space includes: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH), Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) and Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN).
The latest price target for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CWBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) is $13.59 last updated Today at 2:47:28 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Community West Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Community West Bancshares.
Community West Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.