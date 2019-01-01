QQQ
Range
13.56 - 13.67
Vol / Avg.
1K/5K
Div / Yield
0.28/2.04%
52 Wk
9.52 - 14.62
Mkt Cap
117.6M
Payout Ratio
18
Open
13.82
P/E
9.14
EPS
0.34
Shares
8.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Community West Bancshares functions in the financial services sector based in the United States. It serves as a holding company for the Community West Bank, through which it provides a range of financial products and services to professionals, small to mid-sized businesses, and individual households in the United States. Its suite of services includes deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed-rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, and lending products, including commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company's key revenue component is interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.330
REV11.661M

Community West Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community West Bancshares (CWBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community West Bancshares's (CWBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Community West Bancshares (CWBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CWBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Community West Bancshares (CWBC)?

A

The stock price for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) is $13.59 last updated Today at 2:47:28 PM.

Q

Does Community West Bancshares (CWBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) reporting earnings?

A

Community West Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Community West Bancshares (CWBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community West Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Community West Bancshares (CWBC) operate in?

A

Community West Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.