Community West Bancshares functions in the financial services sector based in the United States. It serves as a holding company for the Community West Bank, through which it provides a range of financial products and services to professionals, small to mid-sized businesses, and individual households in the United States. Its suite of services includes deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed-rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, and lending products, including commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company's key revenue component is interest income.