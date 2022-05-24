QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 12:13 PM | 54 min read

 

On Tuesday, 540 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Alphabet GOOG.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Genocea Biosciences GNCA.
  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA's stock traded down the lowest, falling 67.26% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • Alphabet GOOG shares set a new 52-week low of $2,044.16. The stock traded down 6.78%.
  • Alphabet GOOGL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2,037.69. Shares traded down 6.83%.
  • Prologis PLD shares hit a yearly low of $116.38. The stock was down 2.98% on the session.
  • Eaton Corp ETN shares set a new yearly low of $130.44 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% on the session.
  • Uber Technologies UBER shares set a new yearly low of $21.54 this morning. The stock was down 8.85% on the session.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG shares set a new yearly low of $1,230.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% on the session.
  • Simon Property Group SPG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $103.46 and moving down 3.36%.
  • Lululemon Athletica LULU shares fell to $253.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.4%.
  • DexCom DXCM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $289.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.87%.
  • Datadog DDOG shares moved down 8.92% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $84.14, drifting down 8.92%.
  • CBRE Group CBRE shares fell to $76.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.16%.
  • Snap SNAP stock set a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Tuesday, moving down 40.45%.
  • Tractor Supply TSCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $167.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.65%.
  • Garmin GRMN stock drifted down 4.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $96.79.
  • Expedia Group EXPE shares hit a yearly low of $115.92. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
  • Cloudflare NET shares hit a yearly low of $50.61. The stock was down 8.13% on the session.
  • Boston Properties BXP shares fell to $102.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.1%.
  • Nu Holdings NU stock hit $3.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.42%.
  • Healthpeak Properties PEAK stock drifted down 2.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.65.
  • MongoDB MDB stock set a new 52-week low of $217.82 on Tuesday, moving down 8.0%.
  • Xylem XYL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $79.28 and moving down 1.18%.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies ZI stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.72. The stock was down 9.74% on the session.
  • Carnival CCL shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.77 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.95%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl MGM stock hit a yearly low of $31.07. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.
  • Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $50.62 and moving down 7.65%.
  • Carnival CUK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.00 and moving down 9.77%.
  • BeiGene BGNE shares moved down 10.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $118.18, drifting down 10.93%.
  • WPP WPP shares set a new 52-week low of $54.89. The stock traded down 8.29%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG shares set a new 52-week low of $27.84. The stock traded down 9.74%.
  • Pinterest PINS stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.14. The stock was down 26.07% on the session.
  • News NWSA shares fell to $16.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.22%.
  • Chewy CHWY stock hit a yearly low of $22.22. The stock was down 10.44% for the day.
  • Caesars Entertainment CZR stock hit a yearly low of $43.25. The stock was down 9.99% for the day.
  • Etsy ETSY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $69.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.71%.
  • DaVita DVA shares set a new 52-week low of $91.73. The stock traded down 2.54%.
  • Bath & Body Works BBWI shares hit a yearly low of $35.57. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.
  • Federal Realty Investment FRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $106.58. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.
  • Fortune Brands Home FBHS shares set a new 52-week low of $64.46. The stock traded down 4.09%.
  • Qualtrics International XM stock hit a yearly low of $13.65. The stock was down 6.04% for the day.
  • Regal Rexnord RRX shares set a new 52-week low of $116.24. The stock traded down 3.79%.
  • Newell Brands NWL stock set a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Tuesday, moving down 3.68%.
  • Ciena CIEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.23. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.
  • Dropbox DBX shares fell to $19.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.52%.
  • Williams-Sonoma WSM shares reached a new 52-week low of $101.58 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.78%.
  • Lennox International LII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $198.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%.
  • Ralph Lauren RL stock hit $86.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.26%.
  • EastGroup Props EGP stock hit a new 52-week low of $152.32. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
  • Vornado Realty VNO shares fell to $32.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.92%.
  • Five Below FIVE shares hit a yearly low of $110.83. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
  • Performance Food Group PFGC stock drifted down 7.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.45.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.61%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods DKS stock hit a yearly low of $69.66. The stock was down 6.71% for the day.
  • Stag Industrial STAG shares set a new yearly low of $31.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.
  • Procore Technologies PCOR stock hit a yearly low of $40.01. The stock was down 4.08% for the day.
  • Marriott Vacations VAC shares hit a yearly low of $132.65. The stock was down 4.37% on the session.
  • XPO Logistics XPO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $46.41 and moving down 4.45%.
  • Brunswick BC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $66.40. Shares traded down 5.16%.
  • Endava DAVA shares reached a new 52-week low of $89.94 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.21%.
  • Coty COTY shares fell to $5.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.23%.
  • Wayfair W stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.51. The stock was down 7.98% on the session.
  • Confluent CFLT shares hit a yearly low of $16.48. The stock was down 10.28% on the session.
  • Penn National Gaming PENN shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.28 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.56%.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income PDI stock hit a yearly low of $20.88. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.
  • Texas Roadhouse TXRH stock hit $68.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.18%.
  • Douglas Emmett DEI shares fell to $26.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.93%.
  • Harley-Davidson HOG stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.42. The stock was down 5.54% on the session.
  • Kohl's KSS shares made a new 52-week low of $34.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.92% for the day.
  • Terreno Realty TRNO stock drifted down 1.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.86.
  • Smartsheet SMAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.31%.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM stock hit $66.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.47%.
  • Under Armour UAA stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Tuesday, moving down 6.5%.
  • Tempur Sealy Intl TPX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.28. Shares traded down 6.02%.
  • Enstar Gr ESGR shares set a new 52-week low of $219.00. The stock traded down 0.79%.
  • Boston Beer Co SAM shares reached a new 52-week low of $317.18 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.28%.
  • Travel+Leisure TNL stock drifted down 4.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.47.
  • Hanesbrands HBI stock drifted down 5.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.95.
  • Armstrong World Indus AWI shares fell to $79.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.19%.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts PK shares made a new 52-week low of $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.22% for the day.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR shares hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 11.0% on the session.
  • Gap GPS stock hit a yearly low of $9.33. The stock was down 8.76% for the day.
  • YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new yearly low of $39.84 this morning. The stock was down 8.93% on the session.
  • Ziff Davis ZD stock drifted down 5.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $71.98.
  • PacWest Banc PACW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%.
  • Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP shares set a new 52-week low of $5.38. The stock traded down 5.65%.
  • Victoria's Secret VSCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.48. The stock was down 11.97% on the session.
  • Fox Factory Holding FOXF shares set a new 52-week low of $74.37. The stock traded down 5.53%.
  • Outfront Media OUT stock hit a yearly low of $18.58. The stock was down 7.24% for the day.
  • Crocs CROX stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.07. The stock was down 8.65% on the session.
  • Fabrinet FN stock hit a new 52-week low of $80.57. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.
  • Carter's CRI shares set a new 52-week low of $71.43. The stock traded down 5.04%.
  • Prospect Capital PSEC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.25. Shares traded down 2.34%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares set a new 52-week low of $19.41. The stock traded down 3.66%.
  • Essential Props Realty EPRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.31. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.
  • Meritage Homes MTH shares set a new yearly low of $75.53 this morning. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.
  • MaxLinear MXL stock hit $34.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.21%.
  • Acushnet Hldgs GOLF shares set a new 52-week low of $37.60. The stock traded down 4.33%.
  • Steven Madden SHOO shares fell to $32.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.26%.
  • Sportradar Gr SRAD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.53 and moving down 3.19%.
  • Macerich MAC stock hit a yearly low of $10.97. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.
  • Signet Jewelers SIG shares fell to $48.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.44%.
  • Freedom Holding FRHC shares moved down 3.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $39.07, drifting down 3.9%.
  • Academy Sports ASO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.81 and moving down 9.89%.
  • Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares hit a yearly low of $26.20. The stock was down 5.71% on the session.
  • SIGNA Sports United SSU shares hit a yearly low of $6.28. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • Navient NAVI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.43. Shares traded down 5.56%.
  • Digital Turbine APPS shares moved down 14.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.43, drifting down 14.54%.
  • Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock drifted down 3.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $90.37.
  • LGI Homes LGIH stock drifted down 5.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.72.
  • Shutterstock SSTK shares hit a yearly low of $55.85. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.
  • Wingstop WING shares made a new 52-week low of $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.18% for the day.
  • Helios Technologies HLIO shares hit a yearly low of $62.59. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
  • LegalZoom.com LZ shares made a new 52-week low of $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.64% for the day.
  • MillerKnoll MLKN shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.66 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.5%.
  • Kontoor Brands KTB stock hit a yearly low of $35.56. The stock was down 5.77% for the day.
  • Boot Barn Holdings BOOT shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.83 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.59%.
  • American Eagle Outfitters AEO shares fell to $11.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.63%.
  • Newmark Group NMRK shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.99%.
  • Cavco Indus CVCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $199.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 10.21%.
  • Revolve Gr RVLV stock hit a yearly low of $24.14. The stock was down 8.59% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf ETY stock drifted down 2.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.42.
  • Urban Outfitters URBN shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.08.
  • Piedmont Office Realty PDM shares fell to $14.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.28%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock hit a yearly low of $16.34. The stock was down 4.99% for the day.
  • Live Oak Bancshares LOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $35.80 and moving down 2.02%.
  • Cricut CRCT stock drifted down 15.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.12.
  • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares set a new 52-week low of $22.75. The stock traded down 7.88%.
  • Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.62. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.68 and moving down 8.43%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS shares set a new yearly low of $7.28 this morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.62%.
  • Cheesecake Factory CAKE shares moved down 5.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.42, drifting down 5.67%.
  • Winnebago Industries WGO shares fell to $43.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%.
  • FIGS FIGS shares moved down 5.59% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.14, drifting down 5.59%.
  • Buckle BKE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $26.68. Shares traded down 9.76%.
  • ModivCare MODV stock drifted down 3.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $93.08.
  • Usana Health Sciences USNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $67.01 and moving down 0.95%.
  • LendingClub LC shares made a new 52-week low of $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.84% for the day.
  • Patrick Industries PATK shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.06 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.51%.
  • Empire State Realty Trust ESRT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.44. Shares traded down 3.94%.
  • ACV Auctions ACVA shares made a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.58% for the day.
  • Zuora ZUO shares set a new 52-week low of $9.10. The stock traded down 7.86%.
  • Infinera INFN stock set a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Tuesday, moving down 4.55%.
  • BGC Partners BGCP shares moved down 5.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.01, drifting down 5.19%.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP shares set a new 52-week low of $22.83. The stock traded down 2.49%.
  • Brinker International EAT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.14 and moving down 6.28%.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock hit $19.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.84%.
  • Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares were down 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $206.42.
  • LivePerson LPSN shares hit a yearly low of $14.40. The stock was down 7.81% on the session.
  • Cimpress CMPR shares hit a yearly low of $41.20. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
  • Overstock.com OSTK stock hit a yearly low of $24.88. The stock was down 8.01% for the day.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock hit $5.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.64%.
  • AZZ AZZ shares fell to $42.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.25%.
  • Latham Group SWIM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.66 and moving down 7.44%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic QQQX shares set a new 52-week low of $22.56. The stock traded down 2.52%.
  • G-III Apparel Group GIII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.48 and moving down 8.81%.
  • Nextdoor Holdings KIND shares moved down 7.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.47, drifting down 7.79%.
  • GoPro GPRO shares hit a yearly low of $6.23. The stock was down 6.59% on the session.
  • La-Z-Boy LZB stock drifted down 4.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.54.
  • Deluxe DLX stock set a new 52-week low of $22.58 on Tuesday, moving down 4.02%.
  • Oscar Health OSCR stock hit a yearly low of $4.48. The stock was down 19.71% for the day.
  • Gogoro GGR stock hit $4.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.96%.
  • Afya AFYA stock hit a yearly low of $9.53. The stock was down 8.16% for the day.
  • Dole DOLE shares were down 10.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.70.
  • Domo DOMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.27. The stock was down 9.1% on the session.
  • Service Properties Trust SVC shares were down 7.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.54.
  • Columbus McKinnon CMCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.77. Shares traded down 3.32%.
  • Accel Entertainment ACEL stock hit $9.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%.
  • Vacasa VCSA stock hit $4.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.17%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $25.77. Shares traded down 10.5%.
  • Summit Hotel Properties INN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.91 on Tuesday, moving down 3.65%.
  • 8x8 EGHT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.06 and moving down 7.42%.
  • Sana Biotechnology SANA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.15. The stock traded down 4.09%.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.33%.
  • World Acceptance WRLD stock set a new 52-week low of $124.00 on Tuesday, moving down 6.63%.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.39%.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares hit a yearly low of $10.00. The stock was down 7.83% on the session.
  • Unisys UIS stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.08. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI shares moved down 6.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.28, drifting down 6.82%.
  • Alphatec Holdings ATEC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.22. Shares traded down 4.58%.
  • Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares set a new yearly low of $13.62 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.
  • Snap One Holdings SNPO shares set a new yearly low of $9.32 this morning. The stock was down 9.43% on the session.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday, moving down 11.32%.
  • Community Health Systems CYH shares set a new 52-week low of $5.25. The stock traded down 7.63%.
  • LendingTree TREE shares set a new yearly low of $54.46 this morning. The stock was down 8.31% on the session.
  • Genesco GCO shares moved down 8.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $50.52, drifting down 8.66%.
  • Shoe Carnival SCVL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.84. Shares traded down 6.53%.
  • Erasca ERAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.23. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.
  • Agora API shares set a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock traded down 19.39%.
  • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Tuesday, moving down 6.44%.
  • INDUS Realty Trust INDT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $60.02 and moving down 3.89%.
  • Denny's DENN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.37 and moving down 2.07%.
  • ITeos Therapeutics ITOS stock drifted down 6.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.22.
  • Boston Omaha BOC shares hit a yearly low of $18.87. The stock was down 8.88% on the session.
  • AnaptysBio ANAB shares set a new yearly low of $19.52 this morning. The stock was down 4.58% on the session.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH stock hit a yearly low of $15.95. The stock was down 6.1% for the day.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ shares moved down 8.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.78, drifting down 8.81%.
  • BJ's Restaurants BJRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.77. Shares traded up 1.23%.
  • Genius Sports GENI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.99%.
  • Torrid Holdings CURV stock hit a yearly low of $4.92. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors ETD shares moved down 2.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.86, drifting down 2.74%.
  • Gannett Co GCI shares made a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.57% for the day.
  • Hibbett HIBB shares set a new 52-week low of $39.59. The stock traded down 10.12%.
  • Children's Place PLCE shares moved down 14.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.97, drifting down 14.87%.
  • Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares were down 6.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.39.
  • Chico's FAS CHS stock set a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Tuesday, moving down 9.24%.
  • nLight LASR shares fell to $10.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.04%.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $50.17 and moving down 4.65%.
  • GH Research GHRS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.01%.
  • VSE VSEC shares hit a yearly low of $36.00. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.
  • Tucows TCX shares hit a yearly low of $42.47. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
  • Satellogic SATL stock hit $4.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares set a new 52-week low of $19.72. The stock traded down 0.4%.
  • MVB Financial MVBF shares fell to $36.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.08%.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares fell to $4.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.82%.
  • Cass Information Sys CASS shares set a new 52-week low of $31.84. The stock traded down 2.14%.
  • WW International WW stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.07. Shares traded down 7.12%.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.73. Shares traded down 2.96%.
  • Marcus MCS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.41 and moving down 2.74%.
  • Lovesac LOVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $27.39. Shares traded down 8.56%.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN shares fell to $0.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • PetIQ PETQ shares made a new 52-week low of $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.
  • MediaAlpha MAX shares hit a yearly low of $9.41. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • ThredUp TDUP stock hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was down 8.12% for the day.
  • NuScale Power SMR stock set a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Tuesday, moving down 7.03%.
  • Ribbon Comms RBBN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.58. Shares traded down 5.82%.
  • Hut 8 Mining HUT shares moved down 8.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20, drifting down 8.68%.
  • DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.26%.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH shares set a new yearly low of $8.66 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.
  • Enterprise Bancorp EBTC stock hit $31.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.25%.
  • Mitek Systems MITK stock set a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Tuesday, moving down 5.39%.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT stock set a new 52-week low of $20.94 on Tuesday, moving down 4.16%.
  • Ouster OUST shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.76% for the day.
  • Chuy's Holdings CHUY shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.47 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.47%.
  • Garrett Motion GTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.61. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.73.
  • Quotient Technology QUOT shares fell to $3.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.96%.
  • PowerUp Acquisition PWUP shares set a new yearly low of $9.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX stock hit $7.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
  • Duluth Holdings DLTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.05%.
  • HilleVax HLVX stock drifted up 8.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.92.
  • Lands' End LE stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Tuesday, moving down 6.89%.
  • Star Group SGU stock hit $9.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%.
  • Groupon GRPN stock hit a yearly low of $11.22. The stock was down 6.88% for the day.
  • Bitfarms BITF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.64. The stock traded down 7.5%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.25.
  • NextNav NN stock drifted down 4.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.38.
  • Allied Motion AMOT shares set a new yearly low of $21.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.61. The stock was down 7.84% on the session.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.71. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.
  • Outbrain OB shares were down 6.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.47.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares fell to $7.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.09%.
  • Digimarc DMRC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $15.63. Shares traded down 4.72%.
  • Clough Global Opps GLO shares made a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares set a new yearly low of $3.38 this morning. The stock was down 15.45% on the session.
  • Root ROOT shares moved down 4.55% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11, drifting down 4.55%.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC stock set a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Tuesday, moving down 0.78%.
  • JOANN JOAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.07 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.69%.
  • Akero Therapeutics AKRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.88. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.
  • Caesarstone CSTE shares made a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.42% for the day.
  • eGain EGAN shares set a new yearly low of $8.78 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares set a new yearly low of $2.96 this morning. The stock was down 8.18% on the session.
  • Postal Realty Trust PSTL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.76. Shares traded down 2.37%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance HRZN shares hit a yearly low of $11.57. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
  • Real Brokerage REAX shares moved down 4.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.50, drifting down 4.91%.
  • Barings Global Short BGH stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.70. Shares traded down 0.15%.
  • Rite Aid RAD shares hit a yearly low of $4.77. The stock was down 12.9% on the session.
  • ADS-TEC Energy ADSE shares moved down 3.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50, drifting down 3.98%.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.93. Shares traded down 9.27%.
  • Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.49 and moving down 5.29%.
  • Veritone VERI shares set a new yearly low of $7.26 this morning. The stock was down 8.66% on the session.
  • The RealReal REAL stock drifted down 13.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.72.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.97%.
  • Sophia Genetics SOPH shares hit a yearly low of $4.05. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.
  • Cato CATO shares set a new 52-week low of $11.69. The stock traded down 3.55%.
  • Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM shares hit a yearly low of $3.89. The stock was down 6.18% on the session.
  • Dyne Therapeutics DYN stock hit $4.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.84%.
  • Inspirato ISPO shares set a new 52-week low of $4.63. The stock traded down 9.5%.
  • Lifetime Brands LCUT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
  • Solo Brands DTC stock hit $3.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.0%.
  • Sono Group SEV stock set a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Tuesday, moving down 6.91%.
  • Citi Trends CTRN shares moved up 4.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.70, drifting up 4.78%.
  • Macrogenics MGNX shares hit a yearly low of $3.74. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.43%.
  • VBI Vaccines VBIV stock hit $0.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.47%.
  • Alpha Teknova TKNO stock hit $8.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.51%.
  • Century Casinos CNTY shares were down 6.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.32.
  • AXT AXTI stock hit a yearly low of $4.97. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
  • bluebird bio BLUE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.92 and moving down 7.97%.
  • Franklin Duration Income FTF shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.67.
  • Audacy AUD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.88%.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.75%.
  • Revlon REV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.94%.
  • Central Valley Community CVCY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.6%.
  • Aberdeen Income Credit ACP shares set a new 52-week low of $8.18. The stock traded down 2.02%.
  • Vera Bradley VRA stock hit $5.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares fell to $3.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.82%.
  • Blackstone Senior BSL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.57 and moving up 0.22%.
  • CoreCard CCRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.12%.
  • Hooker Furnishings HOFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.15 and moving up 0.32%.
  • Alithya Group ALYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.00 and moving down 2.91%.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.51%.
  • PlayAGS AGS shares fell to $4.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.81%.
  • DermTech DMTK shares set a new yearly low of $5.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.
  • Tactile Systems Tech TCMD shares moved down 6.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85, drifting down 6.26%.
  • Atento ATTO shares set a new 52-week low of $11.95. The stock traded down 10.15%.
  • Hurco Companies HURC shares set a new 52-week low of $26.33. The stock traded down 2.68%.
  • Lazydays Hldgs LAZY shares hit a yearly low of $14.12. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.
  • Yellow YELL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.7%.
  • Express EXPR shares hit a yearly low of $2.44. The stock was down 14.75% on the session.
  • Viking Therapeutics VKTX shares set a new yearly low of $2.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
  • XBiotech XBIT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.40. Shares traded down 5.17%.
  • Backblaze BLZE shares set a new yearly low of $5.28 this morning. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.
  • Clough Global Equity GLQ stock hit a yearly low of $9.06. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.
  • Allakos ALLK shares moved down 6.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.72, drifting down 6.34%.
  • Daktronics DAKT shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.09.
  • American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.18. The stock was down 5.55% on the session.
  • Western Asset Mortgage DMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
  • Gritstone Bio GRTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.87%.
  • High Income Securities PCF shares fell to $7.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.71%.
  • GAN GAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.94. Shares traded down 3.77%.
  • Graphite Bio GRPH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.7%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration JSD shares set a new yearly low of $12.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Romeo Power RMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 8.56%.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock set a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Tuesday, moving down 6.87%.
  • EVI Industries EVI shares made a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.68% for the day.
  • 111 YI stock hit $1.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.97%.
  • OncoCyte OCX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Tuesday, moving down 6.48%.
  • BBQ Hldgs BBQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.75. Shares traded down 8.18%.
  • OFS Credit OCCI stock hit $10.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.82%.
  • Exela Technologies XELA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday, moving down 13.12%.
  • BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock hit a yearly low of $7.51. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
  • Omega Therapeutics OMGA stock drifted down 9.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.35.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock hit a yearly low of $9.12. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • EMCORE EMKR shares moved down 2.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.97, drifting down 2.64%.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.19%.
  • First Cap FCAP stock hit $33.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.18%.
  • Atossa Therapeutics ATOS stock drifted down 3.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares moved down 2.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.43, drifting down 2.04%.
  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares set a new yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.
  • Knightscope KSCP stock set a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Tuesday, moving down 4.56%.
  • Oyster Point Pharma OYST stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK shares hit a yearly low of $1.77. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.
  • Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.7%.
  • Surface Oncology SURF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.71. The stock traded down 5.08%.
  • SOS SOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.11%.
  • Clovis Oncology CLVS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.61. Shares traded down 8.98%.
  • National CineMedia NCMI shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 10.33% on the session.
  • Akouos AKUS stock set a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Tuesday, moving down 9.9%.
  • Farmer Bros FARM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.33%.
  • Evelo Biosciences EVLO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.02%.
  • Durect DRRX stock drifted down 4.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.
  • Cortexyme CRTX stock hit a yearly low of $2.78. The stock was down 5.37% for the day.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock hit $1.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.94%.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday, moving down 7.66%.
  • Endo International ENDP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 10.18%.
  • Lucira Health LHDX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 5.41%.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares were down 7.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.92.
  • aTyr Pharma LIFE stock hit $2.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.79%.
  • CuriosityStream CURI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock traded down 6.67%.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.94 and moving down 3.19%.
  • Vapotherm VAPO stock drifted down 9.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.
  • Flora Growth FLGC shares fell to $0.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.48%.
  • Epizyme EPZM shares were down 5.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.44.
  • Sharps Compliance SMED shares hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • Galectin Therapeutics GALT shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 6.8% on the session.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was down 6.33% on the session.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA stock hit $0.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.56%.
  • Scienjoy Holding SJ stock drifted down 4.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.90.
  • BioVie BIVI shares hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was down 4.96% on the session.
  • Culp CULP shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.28.
  • Burcon NutraScience BRCN stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 8.13% for the day.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock hit $1.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.63%.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was down 6.82% for the day.
  • Nautilus NLS shares hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 22.31% on the session.
  • InflaRx IFRX shares were down 5.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.
  • MEI Pharma MEIP shares fell to $0.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.97%.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares moved down 6.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55, drifting down 6.02%.
  • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.14%.
  • CarLotz LOTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday, moving down 7.57%.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares hit a yearly low of $0.72. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.
  • Key Tronic KTCC shares set a new 52-week low of $4.98. The stock traded down 2.73%.
  • Aberdeen Global Income FCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%.
  • Senstar Tech SNT shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Yoshitsu TKLF shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 6.6% on the session.
  • Logan Ridge Finance LRFC shares were down 7.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.28.
  • BeyondSpring BYSI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.18. The stock traded down 4.48%.
  • OKYO Pharma OKYO stock hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 20.75% for the day.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS shares hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.78 and moving down 10.73%.
  • Astria Therapeutics ATXS stock hit a yearly low of $3.19. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
  • Alkaline Water Co WTER stock drifted down 7.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday, moving down 4.94%.
  • Eargo EAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock was down 7.26% on the session.
  • MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares moved down 8.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19, drifting down 8.35%.
  • Tenon Medical TNON stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.35 and moving down 16.06%.
  • Brooklyn BTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.
  • Check-Cap CHEK shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock hit $0.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 20.52%.
  • Vincerx Pharma VINC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.57. Shares traded down 4.05%.
  • Galecto GLTO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.44%.
  • Cumberland CPIX shares moved down 0.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12, drifting down 0.69%.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.43.
  • Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Tuesday, moving down 6.86%.
  • Invacare IVC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.
  • Gain Therapeutics GANX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock traded down 9.96%.
  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 10.03% on the session.
  • Nuveen Missouri Quality NOM shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.00.
  • Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.53 and moving up 0.27%.
  • Akanda AKAN stock hit $0.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.54%.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 12.1% on the session.
  • Winc WBEV shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 8.76%.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.71. The stock was down 10.63% on the session.
  • Flexible Solutions Intl FSI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.07. Shares traded down 12.13%.
  • Smart Powerr CREG stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.50. The stock was down 7.55% on the session.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 9.88% for the day.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.00 and moving down 2.88%.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.44%.
  • Biocept BIOC stock hit $1.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.11%.
  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.18. Shares traded up 2.86%.
  • Mega Matrix MTMT stock hit $1.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.61%.
  • Expion360 XPON shares were down 8.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.90.
  • Taitron Components TAIT stock hit $3.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.85%.
  • Acutus Medical AFIB stock hit $0.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.17%.
  • Brickell Biotech BBI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 3.95%.
  • Excellon Resources EXN shares fell to $0.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.36%.
  • Advanced Human Imaging AHI shares fell to $0.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.66%.
  • Shineco SISI shares moved down 12.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.61, drifting down 12.84%.
  • Nephros NEPH stock drifted down 5.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.62.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday, moving down 7.72%.
  • BIO-key Intl BKYI shares hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH shares hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
  • Myomo MYO stock set a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Tuesday, moving down 5.21%.
  • Smart for Life SMFL shares fell to $0.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.53%.
  • IT Tech Packaging ITP shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares were down 4.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.1%.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 10.77% on the session.
  • SuperCom SPCB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday, moving down 9.26%.
  • Hillstream BioPharma HILS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.76%.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares hit a yearly low of $0.54. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell to $0.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.48%.
  • AutoWeb AUTO shares set a new yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was down 10.8% on the session.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Tuesday, moving down 6.78%.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was down 11.3% on the session.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock set a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Tuesday, moving down 4.02%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week Lows52-Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas