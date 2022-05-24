Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 540 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Alphabet GOOG .

. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Genocea Biosciences GNCA .

. Genocea Biosciences GNCA 's stock traded down the lowest, falling 67.26% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock traded down the lowest, falling 67.26% to reach a new 52-week low. Babylon Holdings BBLN 's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Alphabet GOOG shares set a new 52-week low of $2,044.16. The stock traded down 6.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2,044.16. The stock traded down 6.78%. Alphabet GOOGL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2,037.69. Shares traded down 6.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2,037.69. Shares traded down 6.83%. Prologis PLD shares hit a yearly low of $116.38. The stock was down 2.98% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $116.38. The stock was down 2.98% on the session. Eaton Corp ETN shares set a new yearly low of $130.44 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $130.44 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% on the session. Uber Technologies UBER shares set a new yearly low of $21.54 this morning. The stock was down 8.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.54 this morning. The stock was down 8.85% on the session. Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG shares set a new yearly low of $1,230.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1,230.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% on the session. Simon Property Group SPG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $103.46 and moving down 3.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $103.46 and moving down 3.36%. Lululemon Athletica LULU shares fell to $253.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.4%.

shares fell to $253.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.4%. DexCom DXCM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $289.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.87%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $289.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.87%. Datadog DDOG shares moved down 8.92% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $84.14, drifting down 8.92%.

shares moved down 8.92% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $84.14, drifting down 8.92%. CBRE Group CBRE shares fell to $76.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.16%.

shares fell to $76.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.16%. Snap SNAP stock set a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Tuesday, moving down 40.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Tuesday, moving down 40.45%. Tractor Supply TSCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $167.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $167.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.65%. Garmin GRMN stock drifted down 4.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $96.79.

stock drifted down 4.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $96.79. Expedia Group EXPE shares hit a yearly low of $115.92. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $115.92. The stock was down 4.32% on the session. Cloudflare NET shares hit a yearly low of $50.61. The stock was down 8.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $50.61. The stock was down 8.13% on the session. Boston Properties BXP shares fell to $102.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.1%.

shares fell to $102.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.1%. Nu Holdings NU stock hit $3.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.42%.

stock hit $3.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.42%. Healthpeak Properties PEAK stock drifted down 2.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.65.

stock drifted down 2.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.65. MongoDB MDB stock set a new 52-week low of $217.82 on Tuesday, moving down 8.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $217.82 on Tuesday, moving down 8.0%. Xylem XYL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $79.28 and moving down 1.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $79.28 and moving down 1.18%. ZoomInfo Technologies ZI stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.72. The stock was down 9.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.72. The stock was down 9.74% on the session. Carnival CCL shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.77 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.77 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.95%. MGM Resorts Intl MGM stock hit a yearly low of $31.07. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $31.07. The stock was down 7.02% for the day. Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $50.62 and moving down 7.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $50.62 and moving down 7.65%. Carnival CUK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.00 and moving down 9.77%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.00 and moving down 9.77%. BeiGene BGNE shares moved down 10.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $118.18, drifting down 10.93%.

shares moved down 10.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $118.18, drifting down 10.93%. WPP WPP shares set a new 52-week low of $54.89. The stock traded down 8.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $54.89. The stock traded down 8.29%. Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG shares set a new 52-week low of $27.84. The stock traded down 9.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $27.84. The stock traded down 9.74%. Pinterest PINS stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.14. The stock was down 26.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.14. The stock was down 26.07% on the session. News NWSA shares fell to $16.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.22%.

shares fell to $16.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.22%. Chewy CHWY stock hit a yearly low of $22.22. The stock was down 10.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $22.22. The stock was down 10.44% for the day. Caesars Entertainment CZR stock hit a yearly low of $43.25. The stock was down 9.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $43.25. The stock was down 9.99% for the day. Etsy ETSY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $69.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.71%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $69.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.71%. DaVita DVA shares set a new 52-week low of $91.73. The stock traded down 2.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $91.73. The stock traded down 2.54%. Bath & Body Works BBWI shares hit a yearly low of $35.57. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $35.57. The stock was down 7.16% on the session. Federal Realty Investment FRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $106.58. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $106.58. The stock was down 2.41% on the session. Fortune Brands Home FBHS shares set a new 52-week low of $64.46. The stock traded down 4.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $64.46. The stock traded down 4.09%. Qualtrics International XM stock hit a yearly low of $13.65. The stock was down 6.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.65. The stock was down 6.04% for the day. Regal Rexnord RRX shares set a new 52-week low of $116.24. The stock traded down 3.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $116.24. The stock traded down 3.79%. Newell Brands NWL stock set a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Tuesday, moving down 3.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Tuesday, moving down 3.68%. Ciena CIEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.23. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.23. The stock was down 3.81% on the session. Dropbox DBX shares fell to $19.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.52%.

shares fell to $19.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.52%. Williams-Sonoma WSM shares reached a new 52-week low of $101.58 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $101.58 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.78%. Lennox International LII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $198.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $198.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%. Ralph Lauren RL stock hit $86.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.26%.

stock hit $86.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.26%. EastGroup Props EGP stock hit a new 52-week low of $152.32. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $152.32. The stock was down 2.22% on the session. Vornado Realty VNO shares fell to $32.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.92%.

shares fell to $32.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.92%. Five Below FIVE shares hit a yearly low of $110.83. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $110.83. The stock was down 4.06% on the session. Performance Food Group PFGC stock drifted down 7.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.45.

stock drifted down 7.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.45. Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.61%. Dick's Sporting Goods DKS stock hit a yearly low of $69.66. The stock was down 6.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $69.66. The stock was down 6.71% for the day. Stag Industrial STAG shares set a new yearly low of $31.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $31.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session. Procore Technologies PCOR stock hit a yearly low of $40.01. The stock was down 4.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $40.01. The stock was down 4.08% for the day. Marriott Vacations VAC shares hit a yearly low of $132.65. The stock was down 4.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $132.65. The stock was down 4.37% on the session. XPO Logistics XPO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $46.41 and moving down 4.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $46.41 and moving down 4.45%. Brunswick BC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $66.40. Shares traded down 5.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $66.40. Shares traded down 5.16%. Endava DAVA shares reached a new 52-week low of $89.94 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $89.94 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.21%. Coty COTY shares fell to $5.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.23%.

shares fell to $5.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.23%. Wayfair W stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.51. The stock was down 7.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.51. The stock was down 7.98% on the session. Confluent CFLT shares hit a yearly low of $16.48. The stock was down 10.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.48. The stock was down 10.28% on the session. Penn National Gaming PENN shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.28 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.28 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.56%. PIMCO Dynamic Income PDI stock hit a yearly low of $20.88. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.88. The stock was down 1.32% for the day. Texas Roadhouse TXRH stock hit $68.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.18%.

stock hit $68.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.18%. Douglas Emmett DEI shares fell to $26.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.93%.

shares fell to $26.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.93%. Harley-Davidson HOG stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.42. The stock was down 5.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.42. The stock was down 5.54% on the session. Kohl's KSS shares made a new 52-week low of $34.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $34.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.92% for the day. Terreno Realty TRNO stock drifted down 1.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.86.

stock drifted down 1.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.86. Smartsheet SMAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.31%. Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM stock hit $66.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.47%.

stock hit $66.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.47%. Under Armour UAA stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Tuesday, moving down 6.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Tuesday, moving down 6.5%. Tempur Sealy Intl TPX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.28. Shares traded down 6.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.28. Shares traded down 6.02%. Enstar Gr ESGR shares set a new 52-week low of $219.00. The stock traded down 0.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $219.00. The stock traded down 0.79%. Boston Beer Co SAM shares reached a new 52-week low of $317.18 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $317.18 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.28%. Travel+Leisure TNL stock drifted down 4.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.47.

stock drifted down 4.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.47. Hanesbrands HBI stock drifted down 5.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.95.

stock drifted down 5.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.95. Armstrong World Indus AWI shares fell to $79.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.19%.

shares fell to $79.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.19%. Park Hotels & Resorts PK shares made a new 52-week low of $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.22% for the day. Aurora Innovation AUR shares hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 11.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 11.0% on the session. Gap GPS stock hit a yearly low of $9.33. The stock was down 8.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.33. The stock was down 8.76% for the day. YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new yearly low of $39.84 this morning. The stock was down 8.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $39.84 this morning. The stock was down 8.93% on the session. Ziff Davis ZD stock drifted down 5.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $71.98.

stock drifted down 5.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $71.98. PacWest Banc PACW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%. Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP shares set a new 52-week low of $5.38. The stock traded down 5.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.38. The stock traded down 5.65%. Victoria's Secret VSCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.48. The stock was down 11.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.48. The stock was down 11.97% on the session. Fox Factory Holding FOXF shares set a new 52-week low of $74.37. The stock traded down 5.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $74.37. The stock traded down 5.53%. Outfront Media OUT stock hit a yearly low of $18.58. The stock was down 7.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.58. The stock was down 7.24% for the day. Crocs CROX stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.07. The stock was down 8.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.07. The stock was down 8.65% on the session. Fabrinet FN stock hit a new 52-week low of $80.57. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $80.57. The stock was down 3.8% on the session. Carter's CRI shares set a new 52-week low of $71.43. The stock traded down 5.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $71.43. The stock traded down 5.04%. Prospect Capital PSEC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.25. Shares traded down 2.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.25. Shares traded down 2.34%. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares set a new 52-week low of $19.41. The stock traded down 3.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.41. The stock traded down 3.66%. Essential Props Realty EPRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.31. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.31. The stock was down 2.47% on the session. Meritage Homes MTH shares set a new yearly low of $75.53 this morning. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $75.53 this morning. The stock was down 4.39% on the session. MaxLinear MXL stock hit $34.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.21%.

stock hit $34.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.21%. Acushnet Hldgs GOLF shares set a new 52-week low of $37.60. The stock traded down 4.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $37.60. The stock traded down 4.33%. Steven Madden SHOO shares fell to $32.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.26%.

shares fell to $32.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.26%. Sportradar Gr SRAD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.53 and moving down 3.19%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.53 and moving down 3.19%. Macerich MAC stock hit a yearly low of $10.97. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.97. The stock was down 4.67% for the day. Signet Jewelers SIG shares fell to $48.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.44%.

shares fell to $48.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.44%. Freedom Holding FRHC shares moved down 3.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $39.07, drifting down 3.9%.

shares moved down 3.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $39.07, drifting down 3.9%. Academy Sports ASO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.81 and moving down 9.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.81 and moving down 9.89%. Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares hit a yearly low of $26.20. The stock was down 5.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $26.20. The stock was down 5.71% on the session. SIGNA Sports United SSU shares hit a yearly low of $6.28. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.28. The stock was down 0.76% on the session. Navient NAVI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.43. Shares traded down 5.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.43. Shares traded down 5.56%. Digital Turbine APPS shares moved down 14.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.43, drifting down 14.54%.

shares moved down 14.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.43, drifting down 14.54%. Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock drifted down 3.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $90.37.

stock drifted down 3.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $90.37. LGI Homes LGIH stock drifted down 5.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.72.

stock drifted down 5.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.72. Shutterstock SSTK shares hit a yearly low of $55.85. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $55.85. The stock was down 3.85% on the session. Wingstop WING shares made a new 52-week low of $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.18% for the day. Helios Technologies HLIO shares hit a yearly low of $62.59. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $62.59. The stock was down 3.91% on the session. LegalZoom.com LZ shares made a new 52-week low of $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.64% for the day. MillerKnoll MLKN shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.66 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.66 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.5%. Kontoor Brands KTB stock hit a yearly low of $35.56. The stock was down 5.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $35.56. The stock was down 5.77% for the day. Boot Barn Holdings BOOT shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.83 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.83 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.59%. American Eagle Outfitters AEO shares fell to $11.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.63%.

shares fell to $11.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.63%. Newmark Group NMRK shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.99%. Cavco Indus CVCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $199.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 10.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $199.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 10.21%. Revolve Gr RVLV stock hit a yearly low of $24.14. The stock was down 8.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.14. The stock was down 8.59% for the day. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf ETY stock drifted down 2.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.42.

stock drifted down 2.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.42. Urban Outfitters URBN shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.08.

shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.08. Piedmont Office Realty PDM shares fell to $14.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.28%.

shares fell to $14.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.28%. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock hit a yearly low of $16.34. The stock was down 4.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.34. The stock was down 4.99% for the day. Live Oak Bancshares LOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $35.80 and moving down 2.02%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $35.80 and moving down 2.02%. Cricut CRCT stock drifted down 15.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.12.

stock drifted down 15.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.12. LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares set a new 52-week low of $22.75. The stock traded down 7.88%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.75. The stock traded down 7.88%. Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.62. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.62. The stock was down 2.55% on the session. iHeartMedia IHRT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.68 and moving down 8.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.68 and moving down 8.43%. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS shares set a new yearly low of $7.28 this morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.28 this morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.62%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.62%. Cheesecake Factory CAKE shares moved down 5.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.42, drifting down 5.67%.

shares moved down 5.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.42, drifting down 5.67%. Winnebago Industries WGO shares fell to $43.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%.

shares fell to $43.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%. FIGS FIGS shares moved down 5.59% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.14, drifting down 5.59%.

shares moved down 5.59% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.14, drifting down 5.59%. Buckle BKE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $26.68. Shares traded down 9.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $26.68. Shares traded down 9.76%. ModivCare MODV stock drifted down 3.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $93.08.

stock drifted down 3.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $93.08. Usana Health Sciences USNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $67.01 and moving down 0.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $67.01 and moving down 0.95%. LendingClub LC shares made a new 52-week low of $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.84% for the day. Patrick Industries PATK shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.06 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.06 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.51%. Empire State Realty Trust ESRT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.44. Shares traded down 3.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.44. Shares traded down 3.94%. ACV Auctions ACVA shares made a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.58% for the day. Zuora ZUO shares set a new 52-week low of $9.10. The stock traded down 7.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.10. The stock traded down 7.86%. Infinera INFN stock set a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Tuesday, moving down 4.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Tuesday, moving down 4.55%. BGC Partners BGCP shares moved down 5.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.01, drifting down 5.19%.

shares moved down 5.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.01, drifting down 5.19%. Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP shares set a new 52-week low of $22.83. The stock traded down 2.49%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.83. The stock traded down 2.49%. Brinker International EAT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.14 and moving down 6.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.14 and moving down 6.28%. Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock hit $19.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.84%.

stock hit $19.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.84%. Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares were down 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $206.42.

shares were down 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $206.42. LivePerson LPSN shares hit a yearly low of $14.40. The stock was down 7.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.40. The stock was down 7.81% on the session. Cimpress CMPR shares hit a yearly low of $41.20. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $41.20. The stock was down 4.78% on the session. Overstock.com OSTK stock hit a yearly low of $24.88. The stock was down 8.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.88. The stock was down 8.01% for the day. Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock hit $5.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.64%.

stock hit $5.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.64%. AZZ AZZ shares fell to $42.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.25%.

shares fell to $42.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.25%. Latham Group SWIM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.66 and moving down 7.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.66 and moving down 7.44%. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic QQQX shares set a new 52-week low of $22.56. The stock traded down 2.52%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.56. The stock traded down 2.52%. G-III Apparel Group GIII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.48 and moving down 8.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.48 and moving down 8.81%. Nextdoor Holdings KIND shares moved down 7.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.47, drifting down 7.79%.

shares moved down 7.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.47, drifting down 7.79%. GoPro GPRO shares hit a yearly low of $6.23. The stock was down 6.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.23. The stock was down 6.59% on the session. La-Z-Boy LZB stock drifted down 4.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.54.

stock drifted down 4.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.54. Deluxe DLX stock set a new 52-week low of $22.58 on Tuesday, moving down 4.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $22.58 on Tuesday, moving down 4.02%. Oscar Health OSCR stock hit a yearly low of $4.48. The stock was down 19.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.48. The stock was down 19.71% for the day. Gogoro GGR stock hit $4.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.96%.

stock hit $4.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.96%. Afya AFYA stock hit a yearly low of $9.53. The stock was down 8.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.53. The stock was down 8.16% for the day. Dole DOLE shares were down 10.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.70.

shares were down 10.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.70. Domo DOMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.27. The stock was down 9.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.27. The stock was down 9.1% on the session. Service Properties Trust SVC shares were down 7.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.54.

shares were down 7.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.54. Columbus McKinnon CMCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.77. Shares traded down 3.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.77. Shares traded down 3.32%. Accel Entertainment ACEL stock hit $9.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%.

stock hit $9.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%. Vacasa VCSA stock hit $4.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.17%.

stock hit $4.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.17%. Cardlytics CDLX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $25.77. Shares traded down 10.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $25.77. Shares traded down 10.5%. Summit Hotel Properties INN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.91 on Tuesday, moving down 3.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.91 on Tuesday, moving down 3.65%. 8x8 EGHT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.06 and moving down 7.42%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.06 and moving down 7.42%. Sana Biotechnology SANA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.15. The stock traded down 4.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.15. The stock traded down 4.09%. Riot Blockchain RIOT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.33%. World Acceptance WRLD stock set a new 52-week low of $124.00 on Tuesday, moving down 6.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $124.00 on Tuesday, moving down 6.63%. Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.39%. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares hit a yearly low of $10.00. The stock was down 7.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.00. The stock was down 7.83% on the session. Unisys UIS stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.08. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.08. The stock was down 5.37% on the session. Pitney Bowes PBI shares moved down 6.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.28, drifting down 6.82%.

shares moved down 6.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.28, drifting down 6.82%. Alphatec Holdings ATEC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.22. Shares traded down 4.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.22. Shares traded down 4.58%. Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares set a new yearly low of $13.62 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.62 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session. Snap One Holdings SNPO shares set a new yearly low of $9.32 this morning. The stock was down 9.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.32 this morning. The stock was down 9.43% on the session. Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday, moving down 11.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday, moving down 11.32%. Community Health Systems CYH shares set a new 52-week low of $5.25. The stock traded down 7.63%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.25. The stock traded down 7.63%. LendingTree TREE shares set a new yearly low of $54.46 this morning. The stock was down 8.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $54.46 this morning. The stock was down 8.31% on the session. Genesco GCO shares moved down 8.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $50.52, drifting down 8.66%.

shares moved down 8.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $50.52, drifting down 8.66%. Shoe Carnival SCVL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.84. Shares traded down 6.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.84. Shares traded down 6.53%. Erasca ERAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.23. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.23. The stock was down 5.22% on the session. Agora API shares set a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock traded down 19.39%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock traded down 19.39%. Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Tuesday, moving down 6.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Tuesday, moving down 6.44%. INDUS Realty Trust INDT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $60.02 and moving down 3.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $60.02 and moving down 3.89%. Denny's DENN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.37 and moving down 2.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.37 and moving down 2.07%. ITeos Therapeutics ITOS stock drifted down 6.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.22.

stock drifted down 6.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.22. Boston Omaha BOC shares hit a yearly low of $18.87. The stock was down 8.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.87. The stock was down 8.88% on the session. AnaptysBio ANAB shares set a new yearly low of $19.52 this morning. The stock was down 4.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.52 this morning. The stock was down 4.58% on the session. Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH stock hit a yearly low of $15.95. The stock was down 6.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.95. The stock was down 6.1% for the day. Zumiez ZUMZ shares moved down 8.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.78, drifting down 8.81%.

shares moved down 8.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.78, drifting down 8.81%. BJ's Restaurants BJRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.77. Shares traded up 1.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.77. Shares traded up 1.23%. Genius Sports GENI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.99%. Torrid Holdings CURV stock hit a yearly low of $4.92. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.92. The stock was down 2.7% for the day. Ethan Allen Interiors ETD shares moved down 2.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.86, drifting down 2.74%.

shares moved down 2.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.86, drifting down 2.74%. Gannett Co GCI shares made a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.57% for the day. Hibbett HIBB shares set a new 52-week low of $39.59. The stock traded down 10.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $39.59. The stock traded down 10.12%. Children's Place PLCE shares moved down 14.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.97, drifting down 14.87%.

shares moved down 14.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.97, drifting down 14.87%. Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares were down 6.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.39.

shares were down 6.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.39. Chico's FAS CHS stock set a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Tuesday, moving down 9.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Tuesday, moving down 9.24%. nLight LASR shares fell to $10.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.04%.

shares fell to $10.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.04%. RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $50.17 and moving down 4.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $50.17 and moving down 4.65%. GH Research GHRS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.01%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.01%. VSE VSEC shares hit a yearly low of $36.00. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $36.00. The stock was down 2.68% on the session. Tucows TCX shares hit a yearly low of $42.47. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $42.47. The stock was down 0.78% on the session. Satellogic SATL stock hit $4.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%.

stock hit $4.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares set a new 52-week low of $19.72. The stock traded down 0.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.72. The stock traded down 0.4%. MVB Financial MVBF shares fell to $36.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.08%.

shares fell to $36.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.08%. Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares fell to $4.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.82%.

shares fell to $4.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.82%. Cass Information Sys CASS shares set a new 52-week low of $31.84. The stock traded down 2.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $31.84. The stock traded down 2.14%. WW International WW stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.07. Shares traded down 7.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.07. Shares traded down 7.12%. TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.73. Shares traded down 2.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.73. Shares traded down 2.96%. Marcus MCS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.41 and moving down 2.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.41 and moving down 2.74%. Lovesac LOVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $27.39. Shares traded down 8.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $27.39. Shares traded down 8.56%. Babylon Holdings BBLN shares fell to $0.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). PetIQ PETQ shares made a new 52-week low of $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day. MediaAlpha MAX shares hit a yearly low of $9.41. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.41. The stock was down 2.72% on the session. ThredUp TDUP stock hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was down 8.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was down 8.12% for the day. NuScale Power SMR stock set a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Tuesday, moving down 7.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Tuesday, moving down 7.03%. Ribbon Comms RBBN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.58. Shares traded down 5.82%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.58. Shares traded down 5.82%. Hut 8 Mining HUT shares moved down 8.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20, drifting down 8.68%.

shares moved down 8.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20, drifting down 8.68%. DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.26%. Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH shares set a new yearly low of $8.66 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.66 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session. Enterprise Bancorp EBTC stock hit $31.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.25%.

stock hit $31.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.25%. Mitek Systems MITK stock set a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Tuesday, moving down 5.39%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Tuesday, moving down 5.39%. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT stock set a new 52-week low of $20.94 on Tuesday, moving down 4.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.94 on Tuesday, moving down 4.16%. Ouster OUST shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.76% for the day. Chuy's Holdings CHUY shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.47 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.47 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.47%. Garrett Motion GTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.61. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.61. The stock was down 2.09% on the session. El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.73.

shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.73. Quotient Technology QUOT shares fell to $3.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.96%.

shares fell to $3.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.96%. PowerUp Acquisition PWUP shares set a new yearly low of $9.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX stock hit $7.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.

stock hit $7.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%. Duluth Holdings DLTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.05%. HilleVax HLVX stock drifted up 8.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.92.

stock drifted up 8.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.92. Lands' End LE stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Tuesday, moving down 6.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Tuesday, moving down 6.89%. Star Group SGU stock hit $9.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%.

stock hit $9.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%. Groupon GRPN stock hit a yearly low of $11.22. The stock was down 6.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.22. The stock was down 6.88% for the day. Bitfarms BITF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.64. The stock traded down 7.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.64. The stock traded down 7.5%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.25.

shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.25. NextNav NN stock drifted down 4.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.38.

stock drifted down 4.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.38. Allied Motion AMOT shares set a new yearly low of $21.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session. Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.61. The stock was down 7.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.61. The stock was down 7.84% on the session. Universal Electronics UEIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.71. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.71. The stock was down 3.87% on the session. Outbrain OB shares were down 6.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.47.

shares were down 6.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.47. ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares fell to $7.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.09%.

shares fell to $7.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.09%. Digimarc DMRC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $15.63. Shares traded down 4.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $15.63. Shares traded down 4.72%. Clough Global Opps GLO shares made a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.04% for the day. Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares set a new yearly low of $3.38 this morning. The stock was down 15.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.38 this morning. The stock was down 15.45% on the session. Root ROOT shares moved down 4.55% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11, drifting down 4.55%.

shares moved down 4.55% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11, drifting down 4.55%. Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC stock set a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Tuesday, moving down 0.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Tuesday, moving down 0.78%. JOANN JOAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.07 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.07 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.69%. Akero Therapeutics AKRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.88. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.88. The stock was down 4.59% on the session. Caesarstone CSTE shares made a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.42% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.42% for the day. eGain EGAN shares set a new yearly low of $8.78 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.78 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session. Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares set a new yearly low of $2.96 this morning. The stock was down 8.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.96 this morning. The stock was down 8.18% on the session. Postal Realty Trust PSTL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.76. Shares traded down 2.37%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.76. Shares traded down 2.37%. Horizon Tech Finance HRZN shares hit a yearly low of $11.57. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.57. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. Real Brokerage REAX shares moved down 4.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.50, drifting down 4.91%.

shares moved down 4.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.50, drifting down 4.91%. Barings Global Short BGH stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.70. Shares traded down 0.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.70. Shares traded down 0.15%. Rite Aid RAD shares hit a yearly low of $4.77. The stock was down 12.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.77. The stock was down 12.9% on the session. ADS-TEC Energy ADSE shares moved down 3.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50, drifting down 3.98%.

shares moved down 3.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50, drifting down 3.98%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.93. Shares traded down 9.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.93. Shares traded down 9.27%. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.49 and moving down 5.29%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.49 and moving down 5.29%. Veritone VERI shares set a new yearly low of $7.26 this morning. The stock was down 8.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.26 this morning. The stock was down 8.66% on the session. The RealReal REAL stock drifted down 13.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.72.

stock drifted down 13.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.72. Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.97%. Sophia Genetics SOPH shares hit a yearly low of $4.05. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.05. The stock was down 3.8% on the session. Cato CATO shares set a new 52-week low of $11.69. The stock traded down 3.55%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.69. The stock traded down 3.55%. Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM shares hit a yearly low of $3.89. The stock was down 6.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.89. The stock was down 6.18% on the session. Dyne Therapeutics DYN stock hit $4.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.84%.

stock hit $4.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.84%. Inspirato ISPO shares set a new 52-week low of $4.63. The stock traded down 9.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.63. The stock traded down 9.5%. Lifetime Brands LCUT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%. Solo Brands DTC stock hit $3.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.0%.

stock hit $3.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.0%. Sono Group SEV stock set a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Tuesday, moving down 6.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Tuesday, moving down 6.91%. Citi Trends CTRN shares moved up 4.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.70, drifting up 4.78%.

shares moved up 4.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.70, drifting up 4.78%. Macrogenics MGNX shares hit a yearly low of $3.74. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.74. The stock was down 4.17% on the session. 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.43%. VBI Vaccines VBIV stock hit $0.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.47%.

stock hit $0.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.47%. Alpha Teknova TKNO stock hit $8.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.51%.

stock hit $8.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.51%. Century Casinos CNTY shares were down 6.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.32.

shares were down 6.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.32. AXT AXTI stock hit a yearly low of $4.97. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.97. The stock was down 2.71% for the day. bluebird bio BLUE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.92 and moving down 7.97%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.92 and moving down 7.97%. Franklin Duration Income FTF shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.67.

shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.67. Audacy AUD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.88%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.88%. VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day. Bird Glb BRDS shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68.

shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68. Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.75%. Revlon REV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.94%. Central Valley Community CVCY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.6%. Aberdeen Income Credit ACP shares set a new 52-week low of $8.18. The stock traded down 2.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.18. The stock traded down 2.02%. Vera Bradley VRA stock hit $5.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%.

stock hit $5.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%. Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares fell to $3.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.82%.

shares fell to $3.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.82%. Blackstone Senior BSL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.57 and moving up 0.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.57 and moving up 0.22%. CoreCard CCRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.12%. Hooker Furnishings HOFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.15 and moving up 0.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.15 and moving up 0.32%. Alithya Group ALYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.00 and moving down 2.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.00 and moving down 2.91%. SkyWater Technology SKYT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.51%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.51%. PlayAGS AGS shares fell to $4.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.81%.

shares fell to $4.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.81%. DermTech DMTK shares set a new yearly low of $5.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session. Tactile Systems Tech TCMD shares moved down 6.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85, drifting down 6.26%.

shares moved down 6.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85, drifting down 6.26%. Atento ATTO shares set a new 52-week low of $11.95. The stock traded down 10.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.95. The stock traded down 10.15%. Hurco Companies HURC shares set a new 52-week low of $26.33. The stock traded down 2.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.33. The stock traded down 2.68%. Lazydays Hldgs LAZY shares hit a yearly low of $14.12. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.12. The stock was down 3.76% on the session. Yellow YELL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.7%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.7%. Express EXPR shares hit a yearly low of $2.44. The stock was down 14.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.44. The stock was down 14.75% on the session. Viking Therapeutics VKTX shares set a new yearly low of $2.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session. XBiotech XBIT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.40. Shares traded down 5.17%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.40. Shares traded down 5.17%. Backblaze BLZE shares set a new yearly low of $5.28 this morning. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.28 this morning. The stock was down 5.91% on the session. Clough Global Equity GLQ stock hit a yearly low of $9.06. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.06. The stock was down 3.71% for the day. Allakos ALLK shares moved down 6.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.72, drifting down 6.34%.

shares moved down 6.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.72, drifting down 6.34%. Daktronics DAKT shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.09.

shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.09. American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.18. The stock was down 5.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.18. The stock was down 5.55% on the session. Western Asset Mortgage DMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.51%. Smith Micro Software SMSI shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session. Gritstone Bio GRTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.87%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.87%. High Income Securities PCF shares fell to $7.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.71%.

shares fell to $7.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.71%. GAN GAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.94. Shares traded down 3.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.94. Shares traded down 3.77%. Graphite Bio GRPH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.7%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.7%. Nuveen Short Duration JSD shares set a new yearly low of $12.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. Romeo Power RMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 8.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 8.56%. Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock set a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Tuesday, moving down 6.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Tuesday, moving down 6.87%. EVI Industries EVI shares made a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.68% for the day. 111 YI stock hit $1.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.97%.

stock hit $1.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.97%. OncoCyte OCX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Tuesday, moving down 6.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Tuesday, moving down 6.48%. BBQ Hldgs BBQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.75. Shares traded down 8.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.75. Shares traded down 8.18%. OFS Credit OCCI stock hit $10.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.82%.

stock hit $10.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.82%. Exela Technologies XELA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday, moving down 13.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday, moving down 13.12%. BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock hit a yearly low of $7.51. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.51. The stock was down 0.79% for the day. Omega Therapeutics OMGA stock drifted down 9.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.35.

stock drifted down 9.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.35. Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock hit a yearly low of $9.12. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.12. The stock was down 1.03% for the day. EMCORE EMKR shares moved down 2.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.97, drifting down 2.64%.

shares moved down 2.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.97, drifting down 2.64%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.19%. First Cap FCAP stock hit $33.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.18%.

stock hit $33.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.18%. Atossa Therapeutics ATOS stock drifted down 3.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87.

stock drifted down 3.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87. Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares moved down 2.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.43, drifting down 2.04%.

shares moved down 2.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.43, drifting down 2.04%. Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares set a new yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 6.36% on the session. Knightscope KSCP stock set a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Tuesday, moving down 4.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Tuesday, moving down 4.56%. Oyster Point Pharma OYST stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock was down 3.36% on the session. Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK shares hit a yearly low of $1.77. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.77. The stock was down 5.26% on the session. Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.7%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.7%. Surface Oncology SURF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.71. The stock traded down 5.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.71. The stock traded down 5.08%. SOS SOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.11%. Clovis Oncology CLVS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.61. Shares traded down 8.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.61. Shares traded down 8.98%. National CineMedia NCMI shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 10.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 10.33% on the session. Akouos AKUS stock set a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Tuesday, moving down 9.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Tuesday, moving down 9.9%. Farmer Bros FARM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.33%. Evelo Biosciences EVLO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.02%. Durect DRRX stock drifted down 4.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.

stock drifted down 4.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. Cortexyme CRTX stock hit a yearly low of $2.78. The stock was down 5.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.78. The stock was down 5.37% for the day. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock hit $1.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.94%.

stock hit $1.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.94%. Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday, moving down 7.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday, moving down 7.66%. Endo International ENDP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 10.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 10.18%. Lucira Health LHDX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 5.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 5.41%. Shift Technologies SFT shares were down 7.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.92.

shares were down 7.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.92. aTyr Pharma LIFE stock hit $2.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.79%.

stock hit $2.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.79%. CuriosityStream CURI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock traded down 6.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock traded down 6.67%. Kirkland's KIRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.94 and moving down 3.19%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.94 and moving down 3.19%. Vapotherm VAPO stock drifted down 9.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.

stock drifted down 9.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81. Flora Growth FLGC shares fell to $0.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.48%.

shares fell to $0.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.48%. Epizyme EPZM shares were down 5.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.44.

shares were down 5.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.44. Sharps Compliance SMED shares hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. Galectin Therapeutics GALT shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 6.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 6.8% on the session. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session. Orion Energy Sys OESX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was down 6.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was down 6.33% on the session. XpresSpa Group XSPA stock hit $0.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.56%.

stock hit $0.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.56%. Scienjoy Holding SJ stock drifted down 4.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.90.

stock drifted down 4.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.90. BioVie BIVI shares hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was down 4.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was down 4.96% on the session. Culp CULP shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.28.

shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.28. Burcon NutraScience BRCN stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 8.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 8.13% for the day. Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock hit $1.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.63%.

stock hit $1.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.63%. Lottery.com LTRY stock hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was down 6.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was down 6.82% for the day. Nautilus NLS shares hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 22.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 22.31% on the session. InflaRx IFRX shares were down 5.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.

shares were down 5.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30. MEI Pharma MEIP shares fell to $0.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.97%.

shares fell to $0.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.97%. Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares moved down 6.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55, drifting down 6.02%.

shares moved down 6.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55, drifting down 6.02%. Akebia Therapeutics AKBA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.14%. CarLotz LOTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday, moving down 7.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday, moving down 7.57%. Aqua Metals AQMS shares hit a yearly low of $0.72. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.72. The stock was down 5.87% on the session. Key Tronic KTCC shares set a new 52-week low of $4.98. The stock traded down 2.73%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.98. The stock traded down 2.73%. Aberdeen Global Income FCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%. Senstar Tech SNT shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Yoshitsu TKLF shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 6.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 6.6% on the session. Logan Ridge Finance LRFC shares were down 7.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.28.

shares were down 7.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.28. BeyondSpring BYSI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.18. The stock traded down 4.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.18. The stock traded down 4.48%. OKYO Pharma OKYO stock hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 20.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 20.75% for the day. Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS shares hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was down 5.4% on the session. iMedia Brands IMBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.78 and moving down 10.73%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.78 and moving down 10.73%. Astria Therapeutics ATXS stock hit a yearly low of $3.19. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.19. The stock was down 2.61% for the day. Alkaline Water Co WTER stock drifted down 7.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35.

stock drifted down 7.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35. Tuesday Morning TUEM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday, moving down 4.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday, moving down 4.94%. Eargo EAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock was down 7.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock was down 7.26% on the session. MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session. Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares moved down 8.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19, drifting down 8.35%.

shares moved down 8.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19, drifting down 8.35%. Tenon Medical TNON stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.35 and moving down 16.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.35 and moving down 16.06%. Brooklyn BTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock was down 5.85% on the session. Check-Cap CHEK shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.

shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock hit $0.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 20.52%.

stock hit $0.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 20.52%. Vincerx Pharma VINC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.57. Shares traded down 4.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.57. Shares traded down 4.05%. Galecto GLTO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.44%. Cumberland CPIX shares moved down 0.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12, drifting down 0.69%.

shares moved down 0.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12, drifting down 0.69%. Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.43.

shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.43. Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Tuesday, moving down 6.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Tuesday, moving down 6.86%. Invacare IVC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock was down 3.27% on the session. Gain Therapeutics GANX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock traded down 9.96%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock traded down 9.96%. NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 10.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 10.03% on the session. Nuveen Missouri Quality NOM shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.00.

shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.00. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.53 and moving up 0.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.53 and moving up 0.27%. Akanda AKAN stock hit $0.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.54%.

stock hit $0.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.54%. Enjoy Technology ENJY shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 12.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 12.1% on the session. Winc WBEV shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 8.76%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 8.76%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.71. The stock was down 10.63% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.71. The stock was down 10.63% on the session. Flexible Solutions Intl FSI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.07. Shares traded down 12.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.07. Shares traded down 12.13%. Smart Powerr CREG stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.50. The stock was down 7.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.50. The stock was down 7.55% on the session. Ostin Technology Group OST stock hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 9.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 9.88% for the day. Elys Game Technology ELYS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.00 and moving down 2.88%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.00 and moving down 2.88%. Actelis Networks ASNS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.44%. Biocept BIOC stock hit $1.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.11%.

stock hit $1.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.11%. Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.18. Shares traded up 2.86%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.18. Shares traded up 2.86%. Mega Matrix MTMT stock hit $1.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.61%.

stock hit $1.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.61%. Expion360 XPON shares were down 8.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.90.

shares were down 8.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.90. Taitron Components TAIT stock hit $3.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.85%.

stock hit $3.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.85%. Acutus Medical AFIB stock hit $0.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.17%.

stock hit $0.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.17%. Brickell Biotech BBI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 3.95%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 3.95%. Excellon Resources EXN shares fell to $0.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.36%.

shares fell to $0.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.36%. Advanced Human Imaging AHI shares fell to $0.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.66%.

shares fell to $0.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.66%. Shineco SISI shares moved down 12.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.61, drifting down 12.84%.

shares moved down 12.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.61, drifting down 12.84%. Nephros NEPH stock drifted down 5.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.62.

stock drifted down 5.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.62. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday, moving down 7.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday, moving down 7.72%. BIO-key Intl BKYI shares hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 0.53% on the session. E-Home Household Service EJH shares hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 3.6% on the session. Myomo MYO stock set a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Tuesday, moving down 5.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Tuesday, moving down 5.21%. Smart for Life SMFL shares fell to $0.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.53%.

shares fell to $0.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.53%. IT Tech Packaging ITP shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.32% on the session. Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares were down 4.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72.

shares were down 4.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72. Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.1%. Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 10.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 10.77% on the session. SuperCom SPCB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday, moving down 9.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday, moving down 9.26%. Hillstream BioPharma HILS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.76%. Revelation Biosciences REVB shares hit a yearly low of $0.54. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.54. The stock was up 2.48% on the session. Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell to $0.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.48%.

shares fell to $0.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.48%. AutoWeb AUTO shares set a new yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was down 10.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was down 10.8% on the session. Performance Shipping PSHG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Tuesday, moving down 6.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Tuesday, moving down 6.78%. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was down 11.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was down 11.3% on the session. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock set a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Tuesday, moving down 4.02%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.