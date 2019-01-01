QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.32 - 7.6
Vol / Avg.
42.5K/579.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.56 - 11
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.32
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
214.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 5:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 5:26AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:40AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Vacasa Inc is a vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vacasa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vacasa (VCSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ: VCSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vacasa's (VCSA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vacasa (VCSA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vacasa (NASDAQ: VCSA) was reported by JP Morgan on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting VCSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.98% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vacasa (VCSA)?

A

The stock price for Vacasa (NASDAQ: VCSA) is $7.52 last updated Today at 2:53:02 PM.

Q

Does Vacasa (VCSA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vacasa.

Q

When is Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) reporting earnings?

A

Vacasa’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Vacasa (VCSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vacasa.

Q

What sector and industry does Vacasa (VCSA) operate in?

A

Vacasa is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.