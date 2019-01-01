QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
24.77 - 27.13
Vol / Avg.
264.9K/132.4K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.13%
52 Wk
24.1 - 36.57
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
23.32
Open
26.76
P/E
14.59
EPS
0.03
Shares
47.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 hours ago
Benzinga - 11 hours ago
Benzinga - 12 hours ago
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:08PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 2:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 5:54AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc produces, markets, and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables internationally. Additionally, it prepares and distributes juices, beverages, and snacks. The products are shipped to retail stores, foodservice operators, wholesalers, and other distributors. The company owns a trucking company and uses asset-based carriers to deliver by land, and utilizes its fleet of ships mixed with chartered refrigerated vessels to deliver by sea. Fresh Del Monte Produce incorporates a worldwide salesforce to conduct selling and marketing, and has strategically constructed distribution centers around the world to deliver its products. It operates in three segments: Fresh and value-added products; Bananas: and Other products and services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.180
REV1.030B1.017B-13.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fresh Del Monte Produce Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fresh Del Monte Produce's (FDP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on May 12, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FDP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP)?

A

The stock price for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) is $25.44 last updated Today at 8:59:45 PM.

Q

Does Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reporting earnings?

A

Fresh Del Monte Produce’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Q

What sector and industry does Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) operate in?

A

Fresh Del Monte Produce is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.