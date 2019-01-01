QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc together with its subsidiaries operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. It provides a one-stop shopping experience that equips customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear to maximize enjoyment of the outdoors. The company offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5400.510 -0.0300
REV379.530M401.014M21.484M

Analyst Ratings

Sportsman's Warehouse Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sportsman's Warehouse's (SPWH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) was reported by Craig-Hallum on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting SPWH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.15% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH)?

A

The stock price for Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) is $10.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sportsman's Warehouse.

Q

When is Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) reporting earnings?

A

Sportsman's Warehouse’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sportsman's Warehouse.

Q

What sector and industry does Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) operate in?

A

Sportsman's Warehouse is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.