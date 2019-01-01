|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.540
|0.510
|-0.0300
|REV
|379.530M
|401.014M
|21.484M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sportsman's Warehouse’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).
The latest price target for Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) was reported by Craig-Hallum on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting SPWH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.15% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) is $10.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sportsman's Warehouse.
Sportsman's Warehouse’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sportsman's Warehouse.
Sportsman's Warehouse is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.