Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc together with its subsidiaries operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. It provides a one-stop shopping experience that equips customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear to maximize enjoyment of the outdoors. The company offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.