Range
146.18 - 155.47
Vol / Avg.
521K/454.8K
Div / Yield
1.32/0.87%
52 Wk
125.42 - 176.91
Mkt Cap
10.5B
Payout Ratio
29.32
Open
146.27
P/E
34.38
EPS
-0.07
Shares
67.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Regal Rexnord Corp is engaged in motor, air handling, and power transmission solution. It provides integrated solutions to customers through superior engineering, technology, and global manufacturing across the entire industrial powertrain.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1902.140 -0.0500
REV1.200B1.217B17.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Regal Rexnord Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regal Rexnord (RRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regal Rexnord's (RRX) competitors?

A

Other companies in Regal Rexnord’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).

Q

What is the target price for Regal Rexnord (RRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX) was reported by Barclays on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 204.00 expecting RRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.50% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Regal Rexnord (RRX)?

A

The stock price for Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX) is $155.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regal Rexnord (RRX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Regal Rexnord (RRX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) reporting earnings?

A

Regal Rexnord’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Regal Rexnord (RRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regal Rexnord.

Q

What sector and industry does Regal Rexnord (RRX) operate in?

A

Regal Rexnord is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.