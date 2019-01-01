Zumiez Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer engaged in the sale of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods. The company provides merchandise with cultural elements coming from fashion, music, art and from action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. The company operates under the brands Zumiez and Blue Tomato, and through both physical stores and websites. Most of the company's stores are located in the U.S., with the rest in Canada and Europe. The U.S. market contributes to the majority of the company's revenue.