|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.080
|1.250
|0.1700
|REV
|287.420M
|289.455M
|2.035M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Zumiez’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) and Gap (NYSE:GPS).
The latest price target for Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZUMZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is $44.495 last updated Today at 7:05:05 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zumiez.
Zumiez’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Zumiez.
Zumiez is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.