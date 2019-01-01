QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
43.04 - 44.69
Vol / Avg.
151.3K/314.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
36.33 - 55.1
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
43.83
P/E
9.01
EPS
1.26
Shares
22.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 3:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 4:10PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Zumiez Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer engaged in the sale of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods. The company provides merchandise with cultural elements coming from fashion, music, art and from action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. The company operates under the brands Zumiez and Blue Tomato, and through both physical stores and websites. Most of the company's stores are located in the U.S., with the rest in Canada and Europe. The U.S. market contributes to the majority of the company's revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0801.250 0.1700
REV287.420M289.455M2.035M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zumiez Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zumiez (ZUMZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zumiez's (ZUMZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zumiez (ZUMZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZUMZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zumiez (ZUMZ)?

A

The stock price for Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is $44.495 last updated Today at 7:05:05 PM.

Q

Does Zumiez (ZUMZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zumiez.

Q

When is Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) reporting earnings?

A

Zumiez’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Zumiez (ZUMZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zumiez.

Q

What sector and industry does Zumiez (ZUMZ) operate in?

A

Zumiez is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.