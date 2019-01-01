QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.89 - 3.39
Vol / Avg.
488.1K/267.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.26 - 17.13
Mkt Cap
160.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.63
Shares
53.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 10:55AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Evelo Biosciences Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. It is engaged in discovering and developing a new class of orally delivered investigational medicines that are intended to act on cells in the small intestine to produce therapeutic effects throughout the body. Its lead product candidate under development is EDP1815, which is for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19. Other products in the pipeline include EDP1867 and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory disease and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evelo Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evelo Biosciences's (EVLO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) was reported by JMP Securities on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.50 expecting EVLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1278.74% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)?

A

The stock price for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) is $3.01 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evelo Biosciences.

Q

When is Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) reporting earnings?

A

Evelo Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evelo Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) operate in?

A

Evelo Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.