Evelo Biosciences Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. It is engaged in discovering and developing a new class of orally delivered investigational medicines that are intended to act on cells in the small intestine to produce therapeutic effects throughout the body. Its lead product candidate under development is EDP1815, which is for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19. Other products in the pipeline include EDP1867 and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory disease and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer.