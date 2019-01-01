Shineco Inc through its subsidiaries produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products under the Tenethealth and Tenet Bojian brands in China. It operates through two segments: developing, manufacturing, and distributing of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum; and Processing and distributing of green and organic agricultural produce, as well as growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees (Agricultural products). Majority of the revenue for the group is derived through the sale of Agricultural products.