eGain Corp automates customer engagement with an innovative Software as a service (SaaS) platform, powered by deep digital, Artificial intelligence (AI), and knowledge capabilities. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. The company derives most of its revenues from North America. It provides its products to industries such as financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.100 0.0800
REV21.980M23.093M1.113M

eGain Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eGain (EGAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are eGain's (EGAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for eGain (EGAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) was reported by Needham on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting EGAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for eGain (EGAN)?

A

The stock price for eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) is $11.525 last updated Today at 8:55:38 PM.

Q

Does eGain (EGAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for eGain.

Q

When is eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) reporting earnings?

A

eGain’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is eGain (EGAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eGain.

Q

What sector and industry does eGain (EGAN) operate in?

A

eGain is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.