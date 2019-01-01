QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Solo Brands Inc is a Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) platform. It operates four premium outdoor lifestyle brands Solo Stove, Oru, ISLE, and Chubbies apparel.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.040 -0.1000
REV68.060M69.433M1.373M

Solo Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Solo Brands (DTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solo Brands's (DTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Solo Brands (DTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) was reported by Citigroup on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting DTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 115.19% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Solo Brands (DTC)?

A

The stock price for Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) is $9.294 last updated Today at 7:50:56 PM.

Q

Does Solo Brands (DTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solo Brands.

Q

When is Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) reporting earnings?

A

Solo Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Solo Brands (DTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solo Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Solo Brands (DTC) operate in?

A

Solo Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.