NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR), Quotes and News Summary

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR)
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in NuScale Power’s space includes: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC), Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA), Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE).
The latest price target for NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) was reported by Cowen & Co. on Friday, May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is $9.98 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for NuScale Power.
NuScale Power’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NuScale Power.
NuScale Power is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.