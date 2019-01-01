NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR)

Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
NuScale Power Corp is engaged in the development of a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.
Earnings

Analyst Ratings

NuScale Power Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy NuScale Power (SMR) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are NuScale Power's (SMR) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for NuScale Power (SMR) stock?
A

The latest price target for NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) was reported by Cowen & Co. on Friday, May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for NuScale Power (SMR)?
A

The stock price for NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is $9.98 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does NuScale Power (SMR) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NuScale Power.

Q
When is NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) reporting earnings?
A

NuScale Power’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Q
Is NuScale Power (SMR) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for NuScale Power.

Q
What sector and industry does NuScale Power (SMR) operate in?
A

NuScale Power is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.