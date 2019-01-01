|Q3 2021
You can purchase shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ: NXTP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NextPlay Technologies’s space includes: AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Innovid (NYSE:CTV), ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI).
The latest price target for NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ: NXTP) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting NXTP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 244.89% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ: NXTP) is $0.5799 last updated Today at 8:32:31 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NextPlay Technologies.
NextPlay Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NextPlay Technologies.
NextPlay Technologies is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.