QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.53 - 0.58
Vol / Avg.
249.7K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 4.99
Mkt Cap
63.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.55
P/E
0.1
EPS
-0.1
Shares
109.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:12PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 6:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 10:51AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 12:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 5:57PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 5:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 2:27PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
NextPlay Technologies Inc is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing digital ecosystem. The company's engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of its existing and acquired technologies.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100
REV4.199M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NextPlay Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ: NXTP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NextPlay Technologies's (NXTP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) stock?

A

The latest price target for NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ: NXTP) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting NXTP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 244.89% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NextPlay Technologies (NXTP)?

A

The stock price for NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ: NXTP) is $0.5799 last updated Today at 8:32:31 PM.

Q

Does NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NextPlay Technologies.

Q

When is NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) reporting earnings?

A

NextPlay Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 13, 2022.

Q

Is NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextPlay Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) operate in?

A

NextPlay Technologies is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.