QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
53.41 - 55.43
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/4.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
37.86 - 79.17
Mkt Cap
22.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
54.58
P/E
126.93
EPS
-0.15
Shares
403.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:08PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:40AM
load more
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.180 0.0500
REV207.690M222.300M14.610M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ZoomInfo Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZoomInfo Technologies's (ZI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZoomInfo Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) stock?

A

The latest price target for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting ZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.59% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)?

A

The stock price for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) is $54.81 last updated Today at 6:52:37 PM.

Q

Does ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZoomInfo Technologies.

Q

When is ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) reporting earnings?

A

ZoomInfo Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZoomInfo Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) operate in?

A

ZoomInfo Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.