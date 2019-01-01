QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Yoshitsu Co Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products. Its products include cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care.

Yoshitsu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yoshitsu (TKLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yoshitsu (NASDAQ: TKLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yoshitsu's (TKLF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yoshitsu (TKLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yoshitsu

Q

Current Stock Price for Yoshitsu (TKLF)?

A

The stock price for Yoshitsu (NASDAQ: TKLF) is $2.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yoshitsu (TKLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yoshitsu.

Q

When is Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) reporting earnings?

A

Yoshitsu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yoshitsu (TKLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yoshitsu.

Q

What sector and industry does Yoshitsu (TKLF) operate in?

A

Yoshitsu is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.