Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains. The secondary objective of the fund is capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign common stocks with an emphasis on dividend-paying stocks and writes S&P 500 Index call options with respect to a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current cash flow from the options premium received. Its portfolio of investments consists of the capital markets, banks, internet and direct marketing retail, biotechnology, media, oil, gas, and consumable fuels, and other sectors.