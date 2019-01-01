QQQ
Range
13.1 - 13.45
Vol / Avg.
263.9K/268.2K
Div / Yield
1.11/8.41%
52 Wk
12.17 - 15.06
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
27.34
Open
13.3
P/E
3.49
Shares
155.8M
Outstanding
Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains. The secondary objective of the fund is capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign common stocks with an emphasis on dividend-paying stocks and writes S&P 500 Index call options with respect to a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current cash flow from the options premium received. Its portfolio of investments consists of the capital markets, banks, internet and direct marketing retail, biotechnology, media, oil, gas, and consumable fuels, and other sectors.

Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (ETY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf's (ETY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (ETY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) was reported by Stifel on June 26, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ETY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (ETY)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) is $13.17

Q

Does Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (ETY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (ETY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (ETY) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.