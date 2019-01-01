Scienjoy Holding Corp is a show live streaming video entertainment social platform in China. The company operates a mobile live streaming business by which it provides live streaming entertainment from professional broadcasters to the end-users, allowing for operation of live social video communities. It operates three online live streaming brands, with their respective websites and mobile apps, Showself, Lehai, and Haixiu, each using Scienjoy's own mobile applications. Using Scienjoy's mobile applications users can also view photos posted by broadcasters in their personal pages, leave comments, and engage in private chats with broadcasters. The users can also play simple, fun games using virtual currencies within the video rooms while watching live streaming of a broadcaster.