Range
4.32 - 4.93
Vol / Avg.
175.2K/82.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.22 - 18.5
Mkt Cap
145M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.8
P/E
7.18
EPS
2.41
Shares
30.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Scienjoy Holding Corp is a show live streaming video entertainment social platform in China. The company operates a mobile live streaming business by which it provides live streaming entertainment from professional broadcasters to the end-users, allowing for operation of live social video communities. It operates three online live streaming brands, with their respective websites and mobile apps, Showself, Lehai, and Haixiu, each using Scienjoy's own mobile applications. Using Scienjoy's mobile applications users can also view photos posted by broadcasters in their personal pages, leave comments, and engage in private chats with broadcasters. The users can also play simple, fun games using virtual currencies within the video rooms while watching live streaming of a broadcaster.

Scienjoy Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scienjoy Holding (SJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ: SJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scienjoy Holding's (SJ) competitors?

A

Other companies in Scienjoy Holding’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).

Q

What is the target price for Scienjoy Holding (SJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scienjoy Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Scienjoy Holding (SJ)?

A

The stock price for Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ: SJ) is $4.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scienjoy Holding (SJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scienjoy Holding.

Q

When is Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) reporting earnings?

A

Scienjoy Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Scienjoy Holding (SJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scienjoy Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Scienjoy Holding (SJ) operate in?

A

Scienjoy Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.