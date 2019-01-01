QQQ
Flexible Solutions International Inc develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. Its business is organized into two segments Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. It primarily offers a liquid swimming pool blanket under the WATERSAVR brand, which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, a chemical product called HEATSAVR, for use in swimming pools and spas to slow the water evaporation. The firm also manufactures and markets water-soluble chemicals utilizing thermal polyaspartate biopolymers. It generates most of its revenues from the export of its products to international markets.

Flexible Solutions Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flexible Solutions Intl (FSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flexible Solutions Intl (AMEX: FSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flexible Solutions Intl's (FSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flexible Solutions Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Flexible Solutions Intl (FSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Flexible Solutions Intl (AMEX: FSI) was reported by Greenridge Global on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FSI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Flexible Solutions Intl (FSI)?

A

The stock price for Flexible Solutions Intl (AMEX: FSI) is $3.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:28:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flexible Solutions Intl (FSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2019.

Q

When is Flexible Solutions Intl (AMEX:FSI) reporting earnings?

A

Flexible Solutions Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Flexible Solutions Intl (FSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flexible Solutions Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Flexible Solutions Intl (FSI) operate in?

A

Flexible Solutions Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.