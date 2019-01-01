Flexible Solutions International Inc develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. Its business is organized into two segments Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. It primarily offers a liquid swimming pool blanket under the WATERSAVR brand, which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, a chemical product called HEATSAVR, for use in swimming pools and spas to slow the water evaporation. The firm also manufactures and markets water-soluble chemicals utilizing thermal polyaspartate biopolymers. It generates most of its revenues from the export of its products to international markets.