AnaptysBio Inc is clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company develops product candidates to address emerging biological targets using its proprietary, antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation. Its product candidates are ANB020, ANB019, and Checkpoint receptor agonist. The entity generates revenue from the collaborative research and development arrangements.