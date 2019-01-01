QQQ
Range
29.68 - 31.16
Vol / Avg.
112.4K/168.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.72 - 37.89
Mkt Cap
844M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
29.68
P/E
98.48
EPS
-0.24
Shares
27.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
AnaptysBio Inc is clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company develops product candidates to address emerging biological targets using its proprietary, antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation. Its product candidates are ANB020, ANB019, and Checkpoint receptor agonist. The entity generates revenue from the collaborative research and development arrangements.

AnaptysBio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AnaptysBio (ANAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AnaptysBio's (ANAB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AnaptysBio (ANAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting ANAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.85% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AnaptysBio (ANAB)?

A

The stock price for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) is $30.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AnaptysBio (ANAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AnaptysBio.

Q

When is AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) reporting earnings?

A

AnaptysBio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is AnaptysBio (ANAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AnaptysBio.

Q

What sector and industry does AnaptysBio (ANAB) operate in?

A

AnaptysBio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.