Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company operating in United States. It investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain U.S. territories. The fund invests in in municipal securities as well as floating rate securities as well as derivatives such as futures, options and swap contracts to the necessary extent. Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC acts as a investment adviser of the company.