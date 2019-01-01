|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.760
|0.580
|-0.1800
|REV
|82.230M
|70.760M
|-11.470M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in American Outdoor Brands’s space includes: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF).
The latest price target for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting AOUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.50% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) is $16.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for American Outdoor Brands.
American Outdoor Brands’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for American Outdoor Brands.
American Outdoor Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.