Range
16.6 - 17.06
Vol / Avg.
88.2K/158.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.28 - 36.62
Mkt Cap
237M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.94
P/E
13.93
EPS
0.32
Shares
14.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
American Outdoor Brands Inc is engaged in the business of providing outdoor products and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company designs and produces products and accessories, including shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsman knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7600.580 -0.1800
REV82.230M70.760M-11.470M

American Outdoor Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Outdoor Brands's (AOUT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting AOUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.50% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)?

A

The stock price for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) is $16.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Outdoor Brands.

Q

When is American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) reporting earnings?

A

American Outdoor Brands’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Outdoor Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) operate in?

A

American Outdoor Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.