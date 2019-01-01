QQQ
Range
40.26 - 41.63
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/16.5K
Div / Yield
0.82/2.04%
52 Wk
28.36 - 46.48
Mkt Cap
486.1M
Payout Ratio
21.14
Open
40.58
P/E
11.5
EPS
0.9
Shares
12M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:38PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Enterprise Bancorp Inc is a holding company. The bank operates in the savings and cooperative banks industry of the United States and it earns income through offering commercial and consumer loan products, deposit products, and cash management services to business entities, non-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. In addition, it also provides investment advisory and wealth management, trust and insurance services. The bank's strategy involves gathering deposits from the public and investing primarily in loans and investment securities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.900
REV41.632M

Analyst Ratings

Enterprise Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enterprise Bancorp's (EBTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enterprise Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC)?

A

The stock price for Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBTC) is $40.3751 last updated Today at 7:07:40 PM.

Q

Does Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) reporting earnings?

A

Enterprise Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enterprise Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) operate in?

A

Enterprise Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.