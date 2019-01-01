OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO), Quotes and News Summary

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ: OKYO)
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-23
|REV
You can purchase shares of OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ: OKYO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in OKYO Pharma’s space includes: Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE), Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB), Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR), Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC).
There is no analysis for OKYO Pharma
The stock price for OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ: OKYO) is $2 last updated June 13, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for OKYO Pharma.
OKYO Pharma’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OKYO Pharma.
OKYO Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.