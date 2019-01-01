OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

OKYO Pharma
(NASDAQ:OKYO)
2.00
00
At close: Jun 13
1.99
-0.0100[-0.50%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.88 - 6.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 21.8M
Vol / Avg.0K / 214.7K
Mkt Cap43.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.32
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
OKYO Pharma Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory eye diseases and chronic pain. It offers solutions on various diseases such as Dry Eye Disease, Non-infectious Anterior Uveitis, Allergenic Conjunctivitis, Chronic Pain, and Ocular Pain.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-23
REV

OKYO Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy OKYO Pharma (OKYO) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ: OKYO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are OKYO Pharma's (OKYO) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for OKYO Pharma (OKYO) stock?
A

There is no analysis for OKYO Pharma

Q
Current Stock Price for OKYO Pharma (OKYO)?
A

The stock price for OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ: OKYO) is $2 last updated June 13, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does OKYO Pharma (OKYO) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OKYO Pharma.

Q
When is OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) reporting earnings?
A

OKYO Pharma’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Q
Is OKYO Pharma (OKYO) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for OKYO Pharma.

Q
What sector and industry does OKYO Pharma (OKYO) operate in?
A

OKYO Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.