IT Tech Packaging Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of paper manufacturing in China. The company operates as a producer and distributor of paper products. It involves in production and distribution of three categories of paper products: packing paper (corrugating medium paper), offset printing paper, and tissue paper products. It also produces digital photo paper. Its business is structured into two segments Dongfang Paper which produces offset printing paper and corrugating medium paper; and Baoding Shengde which produces digital photo paper.