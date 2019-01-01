|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ: TAIT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Taitron Components’s space includes: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL), Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY), Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC).
There is no analysis for Taitron Components
The stock price for Taitron Components (NASDAQ: TAIT) is $3.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Taitron Components’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Taitron Components.
Taitron Components is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.