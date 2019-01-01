Taitron Components Inc is a supplier of original designed and manufactured (ODM) products that include value-added engineering and turn-key solutions. It focuses on providing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) with ODM products for their multi-year turn-key projects and ODM electronic components. Its product offerings range from discrete semiconductors through small electronic devices. The company also distributes brand name electronic components with a vast inventory available on hand. Its Taiwan and China locations provide support for inventory sourcing, purchases and coordinating the manufacture of ODM Projects and ODM Components.