Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Taitron Components Inc is a supplier of original designed and manufactured (ODM) products that include value-added engineering and turn-key solutions. It focuses on providing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) with ODM products for their multi-year turn-key projects and ODM electronic components. Its product offerings range from discrete semiconductors through small electronic devices. The company also distributes brand name electronic components with a vast inventory available on hand. Its Taiwan and China locations provide support for inventory sourcing, purchases and coordinating the manufacture of ODM Projects and ODM Components.

Taitron Components Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taitron Components (TAIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ: TAIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taitron Components's (TAIT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Taitron Components (TAIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taitron Components

Q

Current Stock Price for Taitron Components (TAIT)?

A

The stock price for Taitron Components (NASDAQ: TAIT) is $3.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taitron Components (TAIT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) reporting earnings?

A

Taitron Components’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Taitron Components (TAIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taitron Components.

Q

What sector and industry does Taitron Components (TAIT) operate in?

A

Taitron Components is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.