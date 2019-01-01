ñol

Comera Life Sciences
(NASDAQ:CMRA)
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. - Common stock is expected to split Monday, August 15, 2022 with a ratio of 1:5
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. - Common stock recently split on Friday, August 12, 2022 with a ratio of 1:3
$2.74
-0.05[-1.79%]
At close: Aug 12
$2.88
0.1400[5.11%]
After Hours: 8:01AM EDT
Day High/Low2.5 - 2.89
52 Week High/Low1.11 - 11.44
Open / Close2.74 / 2.74
Float / Outstanding- / 19.1M
Vol / Avg.87.4K / 4.1M
Mkt Cap52.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.63
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.15
Total Float14.5M

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA), Quotes and News Summary

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CMRA)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company dedicated to promoting a formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous to subcutaneous forms. Comera's internal portfolio of proprietary techniques known as the SQore platform is designed to potentially transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms, and optimize current versions of subcutaneous biologics, and produce biosimilar versions of existing subcutaneous products. It also collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, applying the SQore platform to the Company's partners' biologic medicines to deliver enhanced formulations that facilitate self-injectable care.
Earnings

FY 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-12-20
REV
FY 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-11-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Comera Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CMRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Comera Life Sciences's (CMRA) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Comera Life Sciences.

Q
What is the target price for Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) stock?
A

The latest price target for Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CMRA) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, August 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting CMRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.99% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Comera Life Sciences (CMRA)?
A

The stock price for Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CMRA) is $2.74 last updated August 12, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) pay a dividend?
A

The next Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) dividend date is projected to be Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Q
When is Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) reporting earnings?
A

Comera Life Sciences’s FY earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Q
Is Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Comera Life Sciences.

Q
What sector and industry does Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) operate in?
A

Comera Life Sciences is in the Healthcare sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.