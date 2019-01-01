Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA), Quotes and News Summary

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company dedicated to promoting a formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous to subcutaneous forms. Comera's internal portfolio of proprietary techniques known as the SQore platform is designed to potentially transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms, and optimize current versions of subcutaneous biologics, and produce biosimilar versions of existing subcutaneous products. It also collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, applying the SQore platform to the Company's partners' biologic medicines to deliver enhanced formulations that facilitate self-injectable care.