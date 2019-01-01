Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA), Quotes and News Summary

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CMRA)
|FY 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-12-20
|REV
|FY 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-11-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CMRA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Comera Life Sciences.
The latest price target for Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CMRA) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, August 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting CMRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.99% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CMRA) is $2.74 last updated August 12, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
The next Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) dividend date is projected to be Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Comera Life Sciences’s FY earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Comera Life Sciences.
Comera Life Sciences is in the Healthcare sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.