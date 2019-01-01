QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.43 - 4.49
Mkt Cap
57M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
96.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 3:33PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 1:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 3:15PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 1:28PM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 3:06PM
Benzinga - May 21, 2021, 12:30PM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 1:05PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 12:05PM
load more
Check-Cap Ltd is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The company is developing C-Scan, the first capsule-based system for preparation-free, colorectal cancer screening. Its scanning capsule will be swallowed and propelled by natural motility through the gastrointestinal tract and excreted naturally with no need for retrieval for data collection.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-18
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Check-Cap Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Check-Cap (CHEK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Check-Cap's (CHEK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Check-Cap.

Q

What is the target price for Check-Cap (CHEK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting CHEK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 407.79% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Check-Cap (CHEK)?

A

The stock price for Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) is $0.5908 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Check-Cap (CHEK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Check-Cap.

Q

When is Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) reporting earnings?

A

Check-Cap’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Check-Cap (CHEK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Check-Cap.

Q

What sector and industry does Check-Cap (CHEK) operate in?

A

Check-Cap is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.