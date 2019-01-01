QQQ
Range
7.16 - 8.22
Vol / Avg.
19.1M/14M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.4 - 12.24
Mkt Cap
36.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
4.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Account, and Rewards.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030-0.030 0.0000
REV393.760M635.900M242.140M

Analyst Ratings

Nu Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nu Holdings (NU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nu Holdings's (NU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nu Holdings (NU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) was reported by B of A Securities on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting NU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.13% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nu Holdings (NU)?

A

The stock price for Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) is $7.99 last updated Today at 7:48:45 PM.

Q

Does Nu Holdings (NU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2014 to stockholders of record on May 28, 2014.

Q

When is Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) reporting earnings?

A

Nu Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Nu Holdings (NU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nu Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Nu Holdings (NU) operate in?

A

Nu Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.