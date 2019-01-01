QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the retail business of sporting goods and outdoor recreation products. The company offers outdoor clothing, backpacks, sunglasses, luggage items, shooting equipment, fishing equipment, boating and water sports equipment, backyard recreation products, outdoor cooking equipment, fitness equipment, electronic items, dog supplies, and other products.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0901.750 0.6600
REV1.490B1.593B103.000M

Academy Sports Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Academy Sports (ASO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Academy Sports (NASDAQ: ASO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Academy Sports's (ASO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Academy Sports (ASO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Academy Sports (NASDAQ: ASO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting ASO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.86% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Academy Sports (ASO)?

A

The stock price for Academy Sports (NASDAQ: ASO) is $33.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Academy Sports (ASO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Academy Sports.

Q

When is Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) reporting earnings?

A

Academy Sports’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.

Q

Is Academy Sports (ASO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Academy Sports.

Q

What sector and industry does Academy Sports (ASO) operate in?

A

Academy Sports is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.