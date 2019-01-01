QQQ
Range
6.78 - 7.09
Vol / Avg.
256.2K/229.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.32 - 8.9
Mkt Cap
441.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.95
P/E
4.4
EPS
0.29
Shares
64.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures and sells highly engineered turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for OEMs and the aftermarket. The company is a global technology leader with significant expertise in delivering products across gasoline, diesel, natural gas and electrified powertrains. The company also sells its technologies in the global aftermarket through its distribution network.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.250 0.0600
REV863.000M862.000M-1.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Garrett Motion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Garrett Motion (GTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Garrett Motion (NASDAQ: GTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Garrett Motion's (GTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Garrett Motion (GTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Garrett Motion (NASDAQ: GTX) was reported by BWS Financial on June 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting GTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 119.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Garrett Motion (GTX)?

A

The stock price for Garrett Motion (NASDAQ: GTX) is $6.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Garrett Motion (GTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Garrett Motion.

Q

When is Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) reporting earnings?

A

Garrett Motion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Garrett Motion (GTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Garrett Motion.

Q

What sector and industry does Garrett Motion (GTX) operate in?

A

Garrett Motion is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.