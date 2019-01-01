QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its focus is on developing novel and proprietary 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, or 5-MeO-DMT, therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression, or TRD.

GH Research Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GH Research (GHRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GH Research (NASDAQ: GHRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GH Research's (GHRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GH Research (GHRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for GH Research (NASDAQ: GHRS) was reported by Cowen & Co. on July 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GHRS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GH Research (GHRS)?

A

The stock price for GH Research (NASDAQ: GHRS) is $16.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GH Research (GHRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GH Research.

Q

When is GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) reporting earnings?

A

GH Research’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is GH Research (GHRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GH Research.

Q

What sector and industry does GH Research (GHRS) operate in?

A

GH Research is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.