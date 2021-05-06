Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $7.30 billion.

• Cohen & Co (AMEX:COHN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $735.44 million.

• Domtar (NYSE:UFS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.98 million.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.

• Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $153.76 million.

• Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $40.09 billion.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $113.66 million.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $80.22 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.10 per share on revenue of $1.19 million.

• VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $5.31 million.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $81.20 million.

• Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.42 million.

• ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.83 million.

• Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $79.79 million.

• SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $29.39 million.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $122.00 million.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $165.74 million.

• InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.

• AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.03 million.

• TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $19.77 million.

• Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $477.96 million.

• VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $287.76 million.

• Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.

• Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $26.55 million.

• DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $90.28 million.

• Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $372.31 million.

• Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $671.17 million.

• Clearway Energy, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:CWEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $269.46 million.

• Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $546.25 million.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $377.97 million.

• 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $752.47 million.

• Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $4.35 million.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $39.53 million.

• Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $841.22 million.

• Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $404.87 million.

• Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $8.57 million.

• Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $67.77 million.

• Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.72 million.

• Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $605.88 million.

• Linde (NYSE:LIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $7.04 billion.

• Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $52.45 million.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $784.00 million.

• International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $48.84 million.

• GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $79.82 million.

• Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $106.04 million.

• Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $31.95 million.

• Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $382.82 million.

• Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $65.14 million.

• ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $37.43 million.

• Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $340.00 thousand.

• Cascade Acquisition (NYSE:CAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $204.12 million.

• Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $95.20 million.

• STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $170.77 million.

• eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $552.49 million.

• Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $291.19 million.

• Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $222.40 million.

• Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.73 million.

• Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $279.80 million.

• Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $6.56 million.

• AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $486.34 million.

• Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $228.22 million.

• Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $136.20 million.

• BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $68.19 million.

• Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $41.64 million.

• Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $450.00 thousand.

• World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.08 per share on revenue of $150.81 million.

• InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $317.12 million.

• Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $248.50 million.

• US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $110.90 million.

• Denbury (NYSE:DEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $204.61 million.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $14.53 million.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $8.89 million.

• Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $113.22 million.

• Regis (NYSE:RGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $123.65 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.05 per share on revenue of $10.52 million.

• Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $73.85 million.

• II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $772.27 million.

• Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $530.15 million.

• Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $248.23 million.

• Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $73.36 million.

• Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $948.71 million.

• New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $646.00 million.

• Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $728.70 million.

• SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $123.62 million.

• EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $104.59 million.

• Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $466.90 million.

• NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $215.09 million.

• OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $479.04 million.

• Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $431.89 million.

• Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $192.66 million.

• Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $466.89 million.

• Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $697.20 million.

• Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $497.73 million.

• Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $507.95 million.

• GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $200.60 million.

• Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $209.04 million.

• Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $55.36 million.

• Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $190.80 million.

• Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $850.65 million.

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $121.00 million.

• Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $299.17 million.

• Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $763.88 million.

• Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $440.45 million.

• Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $532.95 million.

• Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $41.34 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $824.97 million.

• AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $113.79 million.

• ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $276.66 million.

• Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.13 million.

• Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $24.54 million.

• Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $468.49 million.

• State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $383.37 million.

• Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $538.82 million.

• Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $160.60 million.

• CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $73.56 million.

• Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.47 million.

• US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $305.14 million.

• Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $339.75 million.

• CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $128.67 million.

• Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $843.39 million.

• W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $452.15 million.

• BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $580.54 million.

• Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $717.70 million.

• Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.22 per share on revenue of $320.50 million.

• Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $30.58 million.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $490.48 million.

• Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $401.17 million.

• Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $9.53 billion.

• CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Ball (NYSE:BLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• AES (NYSE:AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $149.37 million.

• Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $101.00 million.

• FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $456.72 million.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.03 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $324.30 million.

• Wayfair (NYSE:W) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

• Kellogg (NYSE:K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion.

• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $739.89 million.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $11.45 billion.

• Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $127.30 million.

• ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $113.67 million.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $883.08 million.

• Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $173.56 million.

• Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.

• Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $48.30 million.

• Globalstar (AMEX:GSAT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.33 million.

• Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $122.89 million.

• Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $86.75 million.

• Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion.

• Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $552.23 million.

• United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $984.37 million.

• American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $110.05 million.

• PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $624.13 million.

• Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.04 per share on revenue of $61.09 billion.

• Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $728.39 million.

• Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX:IMH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $25.90 million.

• Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $74.56 million.

• Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $186.71 million.

• Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $24.47 million.

• Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $271.29 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $141.70 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $14.28 million.

• Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $50.09 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $211.31 million.

• Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $16.43 million.

• Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $18.04 million.

• Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $54.42 million.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.73 million.

• Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $30.20 million.

• Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.44 million.

• Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $121.27 million.

• Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $83.08 million.

• Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $98.63 million.

• Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $156.93 million.

• Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $28.89 million.

• Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $19.10 million.

• Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $145.93 million.

• Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $96.65 million.

• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.08 million.

• Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $57.61 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.59 million.

• Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $71.47 million.

• Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $37.15 million.

• Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $32.92 million.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $8.33 million.

• Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $546.33 million.

• Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $669.57 million.

• Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.86 million.

• Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $165.89 million.

• MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $49.56 million.

• JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.82 million.

• Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $22.59 million.

• Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.16 million.

• PPL (NYSE:PPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSE:IGM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $813.16 million.

• ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $44.47 million.

• Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.28 per share on revenue of $119.00 million.

• Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $52.90 million.

• Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $46.90 million.

• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $78.21 million.

• Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $76.15 million.

• TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $61.53 million.

• TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $411.04 million.

• Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $28.32 million.

• UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $39.33 million.

• Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $155.92 million.

• Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $8.03 million.

• Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.69 million.

• Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $185.25 million.

• PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.00 million.

• Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $208.05 million.

• Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $349.00 million.

• Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $162.65 million.

• SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $100.89 million.

• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $87.10 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $171.35 million.

• Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.11 million.

• Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $131.02 million.

• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.34 million.

• Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $45.80 million.

• Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $26.90 million.

• LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.81 million.

• Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $57.35 million.

• Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.62 million.

• Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $947.57 million.

• iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $70.31 million.

• Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.25 million.

• iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $689.29 million.

• GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $7.30 million.

• Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $21.91 million.

• HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $80.68 million.

• Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $127.22 million.

• Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $73.75 million.

• Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $107.37 million.

• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $46.28 million.

• Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $80.10 million.

• Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $31.97 million.

• Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $59.11 million.

• Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $14.84 million.

• Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $332.63 million.

• Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $54.60 million.

• Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $14.84 million.

• BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $269.98 million.

• Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $139.40 million.

• Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.48 million.

• Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $114.37 million.

• Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $140.02 million.

• RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $74.03 million.

• Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $931.13 million.

• nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $60.11 million.

• Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $326.75 million.

• Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $267.74 million.

• Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $46.92 million.

• T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.44 million.

• Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.63 million.

• Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $24.85 million.

• Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $12.33 million.

• Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $189.85 million.

• Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $91.81 million.

• Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.77 per share on revenue of $75.22 million.

• National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $604.93 million.

• OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.47 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.86 per share on revenue of $321.51 million.

• Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $27.88 million.

• Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $8.19 million.

• ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $12.89 million.

• Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $390.45 million.

• Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $53.50 million.

• Issuer Direct (AMEX:ISDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.31 million.

• Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $31.00 million.

• Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $255.49 million.

• Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $20.47 million.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.68 million.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.33 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.74 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.15 million.

• Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $81.75 million.

• Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $25.70 million.

• Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $219.15 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $15.43 million.

• Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $114.30 million.

• PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.

• Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $119.96 million.

• First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.52 million.

• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $272.58 million.

• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $121.92 million.

• Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $82.67 million.

• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.71 per share on revenue of $400.76 million.

• Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.

• Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $27.78 million.

• BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $96.09 million.

• Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $32.39 million.

• Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $75.74 million.

• Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $385.15 million.

• Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $203.91 million.

• ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $16.68 million.

• Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $64.89 million.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $151.54 million.

• Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $57.59 million.

• TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $244.90 million.

• AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $810.36 million.

• Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $41.05 million.

• Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $952.12 million.

• Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $247.16 million.

• Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $467.72 million.

• Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $188.19 million.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.61 per share on revenue of $758.70 million.

• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.55 per share on revenue of $291.79 million.

• ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $300.90 million.

• AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $17.39 million.

• Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $96.00 million.

• Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.43 million.

• Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.

• Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $180.30 million.

• Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $81.87 million.

• CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $158.98 million.

• Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $143.11 million.

• Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $179.70 million.

• Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $420.00 thousand.

• American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $308.86 million.

• Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $32.20 million.

• Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $6.58 million.

• Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $85.26 million.

• ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $42.58 million.

• Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $122.69 million.

• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $265.94 million.

• Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.54 per share on revenue of $22.15 million.

• Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $21.60 million.

• Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $428.68 million.

• CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.40 million.

• Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $64.00 million.

• MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $106.26 million.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $745.90 million.

• Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $425.62 million.

• BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $7.13 million.

• Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $108.20 million.

• AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $153.61 million.

• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $225.00 million.

• Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.31 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $401.36 million.

• Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.81 per share on revenue of $337.85 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $625.00 million.

• Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $325.97 million.

• Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $228.32 million.

• Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $181.10 million.

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $490.56 million.

• Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $45.29 million.

• Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $75.51 million.

• Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $505.18 million.

• Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $503.75 million.

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $97.26 million.

• EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $668.65 million.

• Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Square (NYSE:SQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $375.67 million.

• PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $48.06 million.

• Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $49.35 million.

• Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $768.91 million.

• Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $160.95 million.

• Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $111.40 million.

• Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $505.70 million.

• American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $10.98 billion.

• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $237.95 million.

• Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• News (NASDAQ:NWS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ballantyne Strong (AMEX:BTN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSE:FXC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.