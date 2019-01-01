TherapeuticsMD Inc is a major drug manufacturing with a focus on creating and commercializing products targeted exclusively for women. The company intends to commercialize advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. TherapeuticsMD's drug candidates that have completed clinical trials are designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis, and discomfort. The company relies on third parties for the production of clinical and commercial quantities of its drug candidates.