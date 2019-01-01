Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry. The company's segments consist of Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Brazil and also has a presence in Australia, Colombia, United Kingdom, Canada, United States of America, Chile, Peru, India, and other countries.