|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.140
|0.0500
|REV
|2.440B
|3.252B
|812.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Brookfield Infr Partners.
The latest price target for Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) was reported by RBC Capital on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting BIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) is $59.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Brookfield Infr Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Infr Partners.
Brookfield Infr Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.