Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry. The company's segments consist of Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Brazil and also has a presence in Australia, Colombia, United Kingdom, Canada, United States of America, Chile, Peru, India, and other countries.

Brookfield Infr Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brookfield Infr Partners's (BIP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brookfield Infr Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) was reported by RBC Capital on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting BIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP)?

A

The stock price for Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) is $59.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) reporting earnings?

A

Brookfield Infr Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Infr Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) operate in?

A

Brookfield Infr Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.