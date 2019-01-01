QQQ
Range
22.55 - 22.9
Vol / Avg.
82.3K/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.83 - 27.22
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.71
P/E
25.3
EPS
0.26
Shares
106M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Corcept Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.350 0.1400
REV100.570M98.822M-1.748M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Corcept Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corcept Therapeutics's (CORT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting CORT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.45% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)?

A

The stock price for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) is $22.65 last updated Today at 3:55:05 PM.

Q

Does Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corcept Therapeutics.

Q

When is Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) reporting earnings?

A

Corcept Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corcept Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) operate in?

A

Corcept Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.