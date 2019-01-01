QQQ
Range
9.09 - 9.44
Vol / Avg.
44.3K/233.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.56 - 15.95
Mkt Cap
831.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.44
P/E
22.59
EPS
0.02
Shares
91.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
National Energy Services Reunited Corp is a British Virgin Islands-based company engaged in providing products and services to the oil and gas industry in the Middle East and North Africa and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has two reportable segments: Production Services including coil tubing, stimulation, and pumping, nitrogen services, completions, pipelines, cementing, laboratory services and filtration services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services including drilling and workover rigs, rig services, services, and well-testing services among others. Revenues are primarily derived from production services of an oil or natural gas well.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-09

REV232.400M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Energy Services (NESR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Energy Services's (NESR) competitors?

A

Other companies in National Energy Services’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Q

What is the target price for National Energy Services (NESR) stock?

A

The latest price target for National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) was reported by Barclays on January 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting NESR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.86% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National Energy Services (NESR)?

A

The stock price for National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) is $9.1 last updated Today at 6:34:46 PM.

Q

Does National Energy Services (NESR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Energy Services.

Q

When is National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) reporting earnings?

A

National Energy Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is National Energy Services (NESR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does National Energy Services (NESR) operate in?

A

National Energy Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.