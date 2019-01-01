QQQ
Range
14.43 - 14.78
Vol / Avg.
351.2K/600.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.04 - 18.63
Mkt Cap
670.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.73
P/E
-
EPS
0.35
Shares
46.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Ambac Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial guarantee policies to clients in both private and public sectors. The revenues earned from financial guarantees include premiums, and amendment and consent fees. The company has only one operating segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.510

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV38.900M

Analyst Ratings

Ambac Financial Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ambac Financial Group's (AMBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) was reported by MKM Partners on May 12, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)?

A

The stock price for Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) is $14.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ambac Financial Group.

Q

When is Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) reporting earnings?

A

Ambac Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ambac Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) operate in?

A

Ambac Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.