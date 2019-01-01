|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.510
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|38.900M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ambac Financial Group’s space includes: Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC), Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) and Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO).
The latest price target for Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) was reported by MKM Partners on May 12, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) is $14.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ambac Financial Group.
Ambac Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ambac Financial Group.
Ambac Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.