Range
4.02 - 4.26
Vol / Avg.
28.8K/40.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.11 - 8.02
Mkt Cap
98.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
24.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
GSI Technology Inc is a provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The company develops and markets high performance memory products, including Very Fast static random access memory, or SRAM, that are incorporated in high-performance networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It sells these products to original equipment manufacturer, customers including Nokia. In addition, it serves the ongoing needs of the military, aerospace, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for high-performance SRAMs. It operates geographically in China, Singapore, Netherlands, Germany, Rest of the world, and United States.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.200-0.190 0.0100
REV7.700M8.065M365.000K

GSI Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GSI Technology (GSIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GSI Technology's (GSIT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GSI Technology (GSIT) stock?

A

The latest price target for GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on April 2, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GSIT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GSI Technology (GSIT)?

A

The stock price for GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) is $4.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GSI Technology (GSIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GSI Technology.

Q

When is GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) reporting earnings?

A

GSI Technology’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is GSI Technology (GSIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GSI Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does GSI Technology (GSIT) operate in?

A

GSI Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.