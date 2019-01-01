GSI Technology Inc is a provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The company develops and markets high performance memory products, including Very Fast static random access memory, or SRAM, that are incorporated in high-performance networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It sells these products to original equipment manufacturer, customers including Nokia. In addition, it serves the ongoing needs of the military, aerospace, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for high-performance SRAMs. It operates geographically in China, Singapore, Netherlands, Germany, Rest of the world, and United States.