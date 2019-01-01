Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. It offers a comprehensive, cloud-based smart mobility platform for connected vehicles and other assets. The company's software-as-a-service platform provides customers with differentiated insights and analytics to optimize business and workforce, increase efficiency and decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regularity compliance and manage risk. It serves customers in 23 countries across five continents, supporting more than 1.3 million subscribers.