Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. It offers a comprehensive, cloud-based smart mobility platform for connected vehicles and other assets. The company's software-as-a-service platform provides customers with differentiated insights and analytics to optimize business and workforce, increase efficiency and decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regularity compliance and manage risk. It serves customers in 23 countries across five continents, supporting more than 1.3 million subscribers.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.320
REV48.036M

Analyst Ratings

Karooooo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Karooooo (KARO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Karooooo's (KARO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Karooooo (KARO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting KARO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.79% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Karooooo (KARO)?

A

The stock price for Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) is $33.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Karooooo (KARO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Karooooo.

Q

When is Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) reporting earnings?

A

Karooooo’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Karooooo (KARO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Karooooo.

Q

What sector and industry does Karooooo (KARO) operate in?

A

Karooooo is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.