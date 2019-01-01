|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.090
|-1.480
|-0.3900
|REV
|27.440M
|27.648M
|208.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC).
The latest price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting ENTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.41% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) is $65.76 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.