Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company focused on the research and development of molecule drugs to cure viral infections and liver diseases. The targeted diseases are hepatitis C, hepatitis B, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and the respiratory syncytial virus. The novelty of company research is a specific direct-acting antiviral inhibitor against the hepatitis C virus. The company's inhibitors have been developed in collaboration with AbbVie. AbbVie markets the protease inhibitor, paritaprevir, while other inhibitors are in the pipeline.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.090-1.480 -0.3900
REV27.440M27.648M208.000K

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enanta Pharmaceuticals's (ENTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting ENTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.41% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)?

A

The stock price for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) is $65.76 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) reporting earnings?

A

Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) operate in?

A

Enanta Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.