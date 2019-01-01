Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company focused on the research and development of molecule drugs to cure viral infections and liver diseases. The targeted diseases are hepatitis C, hepatitis B, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and the respiratory syncytial virus. The novelty of company research is a specific direct-acting antiviral inhibitor against the hepatitis C virus. The company's inhibitors have been developed in collaboration with AbbVie. AbbVie markets the protease inhibitor, paritaprevir, while other inhibitors are in the pipeline.