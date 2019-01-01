QQQ
Range
94.11 - 97.02
Vol / Avg.
110.1K/262.5K
Div / Yield
1/1.06%
52 Wk
61.36 - 101.83
Mkt Cap
10.2B
Payout Ratio
2.8
Open
94.56
P/E
3.48
EPS
3.24
Shares
105.6M
Outstanding
West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd is a softwood lumber company that also produces wood panels and pulp products. The company is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States.Business is organized according to manufacturingoperationsintolumber,NAEWP(NorthAmerica EngineeredWoodProducts), PulpandpaperandEuropeEWP (Engineered Wood Products).Substantial revenue is earned from domestic operations and sales in Canada..

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.3403.130 -0.2100
REV2.080B2.038B-42.000M

Analyst Ratings

West Fraser Timber Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Fraser Timber (WFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are West Fraser Timber's (WFG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West Fraser Timber.

Q

What is the target price for West Fraser Timber (WFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG) was reported by BMO Capital on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 99.00 expecting WFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for West Fraser Timber (WFG)?

A

The stock price for West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG) is $96.81 last updated Today at 4:45:36 PM.

Q

Does West Fraser Timber (WFG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Fraser Timber.

Q

When is West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) reporting earnings?

A

West Fraser Timber’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is West Fraser Timber (WFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Fraser Timber.

Q

What sector and industry does West Fraser Timber (WFG) operate in?

A

West Fraser Timber is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.