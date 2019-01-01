West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd is a softwood lumber company that also produces wood panels and pulp products. The company is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States.Business is organized according to manufacturingoperationsintolumber,NAEWP(NorthAmerica EngineeredWoodProducts), PulpandpaperandEuropeEWP (Engineered Wood Products).Substantial revenue is earned from domestic operations and sales in Canada..