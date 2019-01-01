Cohen & Co Inc is a US-based company that delivers financial services in fixed income markets. It is focused on small-cap banking institutions and has grown to provide an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. It has three business segments. The Capital Markets segment, which is the key revenue driver, consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services. The Asset Management segment manages assets within collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, joint ventures, and investment funds. The Principal Investing segment is comprised of investments to earn return rather than to support trading, matched book repo, or other Capital Markets segment activities.