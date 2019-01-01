QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/11.3K
Div / Yield
1/6.68%
52 Wk
14.16 - 52.7
Mkt Cap
25.4M
Payout Ratio
1.86
Open
-
P/E
1.11
EPS
-2.61
Shares
1.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 2:47PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 11:57AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 1:24PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 11:56AM
load more
Cohen & Co Inc is a US-based company that delivers financial services in fixed income markets. It is focused on small-cap banking institutions and has grown to provide an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. It has three business segments. The Capital Markets segment, which is the key revenue driver, consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services. The Asset Management segment manages assets within collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, joint ventures, and investment funds. The Principal Investing segment is comprised of investments to earn return rather than to support trading, matched book repo, or other Capital Markets segment activities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cohen & Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cohen & Co (COHN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cohen & Co (AMEX: COHN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cohen & Co's (COHN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cohen & Co.

Q

What is the target price for Cohen & Co (COHN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cohen & Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Cohen & Co (COHN)?

A

The stock price for Cohen & Co (AMEX: COHN) is $14.9609 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:05:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cohen & Co (COHN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.

Q

When is Cohen & Co (AMEX:COHN) reporting earnings?

A

Cohen & Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cohen & Co (COHN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cohen & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Cohen & Co (COHN) operate in?

A

Cohen & Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.