SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard's revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina. The majority of gold production is derived from the Marigold mine, and Silver Standard's silver production is principally derived from the Pirquitas mine.