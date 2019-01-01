QQQ
SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard's revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina. The majority of gold production is derived from the Marigold mine, and Silver Standard's silver production is principally derived from the Pirquitas mine.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4600.440 -0.0200
REV382.000M407.919M25.919M

SSR Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SSR Mining (SSRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SSR Mining's (SSRM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SSR Mining.

Q

What is the target price for SSR Mining (SSRM) stock?

A

The latest price target for SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting SSRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.83% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SSR Mining (SSRM)?

A

The stock price for SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is $19.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SSR Mining (SSRM) pay a dividend?

A

The next SSR Mining (SSRM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) reporting earnings?

A

SSR Mining’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is SSR Mining (SSRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SSR Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does SSR Mining (SSRM) operate in?

A

SSR Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.