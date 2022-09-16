Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 574 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Alphabet GOOG was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI .

. Aditxt ADTX 's stock traded down the lowest, falling 54.76% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock traded down the lowest, falling 54.76% to reach a new 52-week low. Himax Technologies HIMX shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Alphabet GOOGL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $100.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.95%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $100.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.95%. NVIDIA NVDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $126.17. Shares traded down 0.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $126.17. Shares traded down 0.38%. Verizon Communications VZ shares set a new 52-week low of $40.66. The stock traded up 0.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $40.66. The stock traded up 0.15%. Salesforce CRM shares fell to $149.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.74%.

shares fell to $149.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.74%. Adobe ADBE shares were down 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $292.55.

shares were down 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $292.55. AT&T T shares fell to $16.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.98%.

shares fell to $16.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.98%. Intel INTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%. Infosys INFY shares moved down 3.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.11, drifting down 3.6%.

shares moved down 3.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.11, drifting down 3.6%. 3M MMM stock hit $114.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.04%.

stock hit $114.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.04%. GSK GSK shares set a new 52-week low of $30.64. The stock traded down 0.84%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.64. The stock traded down 0.84%. Charter Communications CHTR shares hit a yearly low of $371.61. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $371.61. The stock was up 0.13% on the session. Fidelity National Info FIS stock hit a new 52-week low of $82.98. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $82.98. The stock was down 2.11% on the session. FedEx FDX shares reached a new 52-week low of $155.00 on Friday morning, moving down 22.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $155.00 on Friday morning, moving down 22.48%. Dow DOW stock hit $45.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%.

stock hit $45.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%. Welltower OP WELL stock hit a yearly low of $70.56. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $70.56. The stock was down 1.93% for the day. Digital Realty Trust DLR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $111.00 and moving down 0.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $111.00 and moving down 0.51%. Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.84. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.84. The stock was down 0.58% on the session. Tyson Foods TSN shares set a new yearly low of $71.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $71.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session. Zoom Video Comms ZM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $77.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $77.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.04%. Weyerhaeuser WY shares set a new 52-week low of $30.82. The stock traded down 1.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.82. The stock traded down 1.24%. Franco-Nevada FNV shares fell to $115.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%.

shares fell to $115.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%. Telefonica TEF shares made a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Friday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Friday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day. Waters WAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $283.21. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $283.21. The stock was down 3.8% on the session. VF VFC shares hit a yearly low of $39.44. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $39.44. The stock was down 1.08% on the session. Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock drifted down 1.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $198.92.

stock drifted down 1.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $198.92. NortonLifeLock NLOK stock hit $21.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.6%.

stock hit $21.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.6%. Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares made a new 52-week low of $90.72 on Friday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $90.72 on Friday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO shares hit a yearly low of $445.14. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $445.14. The stock was down 3.59% on the session. SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.20.

shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.20. Corebridge Financial CRBG shares moved down 0.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.00, drifting down 0.34%.

shares moved down 0.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.00, drifting down 0.34%. TransUnion TRU shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.99 on Friday morning, moving down 2.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.99 on Friday morning, moving down 2.22%. International Paper IP stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.34. The stock was down 10.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.34. The stock was down 10.42% on the session. XPeng XPEV shares moved down 3.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.81, drifting down 3.09%.

shares moved down 3.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.81, drifting down 3.09%. POSCO Holdings PKX stock drifted up 0.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.01.

stock drifted up 0.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.01. Stanley Black & Decker SWK shares set a new yearly low of $83.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $83.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. Bio-Techne TECH stock hit a new 52-week low of $301.45. The stock was down 3.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $301.45. The stock was down 3.38% on the session. Western Digital WDC stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.31. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.31. The stock was down 1.75% on the session. Celanese CE shares reached a new 52-week low of $100.81 on Friday morning, moving down 5.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $100.81 on Friday morning, moving down 5.19%. CNA Financial CNA shares set a new 52-week low of $37.91. The stock traded up 0.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $37.91. The stock traded up 0.34%. Charles River CRL shares moved down 0.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $197.94, drifting down 0.96%.

shares moved down 0.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $197.94, drifting down 0.96%. Nomura Holdings NMR shares moved down 2.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.36, drifting down 2.71%.

shares moved down 2.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.36, drifting down 2.71%. Liberty Global LBTYK shares set a new yearly low of $19.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Lumen Technologies LUMN shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Friday morning, moving down 1.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Friday morning, moving down 1.62%. Liberty Global LBTYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.20. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.20. The stock was down 1.21% on the session. WestRock WRK stock hit a yearly low of $34.49. The stock was down 10.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $34.49. The stock was down 10.06% for the day. Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.45. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.45. The stock was down 1.44% on the session. AppLovin APP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $23.11 and moving down 4.86%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $23.11 and moving down 4.86%. Medical Properties Trust MPW stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.30. Shares traded down 1.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.30. Shares traded down 1.24%. Lufax Holding LU shares hit a yearly low of $3.47. The stock was down 2.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.47. The stock was down 2.23% on the session. Allegion ALLE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $90.79. Shares traded down 2.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $90.79. Shares traded down 2.04%. Open Text OTEX stock hit $28.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%.

stock hit $28.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%. Olaplex Hldgs OLPX stock hit a yearly low of $11.40. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.40. The stock was down 0.35% for the day. Clarivate CLVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.55. Shares traded down 1.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.55. Shares traded down 1.33%. Sealed Air SEE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $48.67. Shares traded down 3.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $48.67. Shares traded down 3.78%. Pentair PNR shares fell to $42.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.66%.

shares fell to $42.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.66%. Newell Brands NWL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%. Gold Fields GFI shares set a new 52-week low of $7.24. The stock traded up 0.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.24. The stock traded up 0.86%. Qualtrics International XM stock set a new 52-week low of $10.96 on Friday, moving down 3.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.96 on Friday, moving down 3.25%. Mohawk Industries MHK stock set a new 52-week low of $99.20 on Friday, moving down 0.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $99.20 on Friday, moving down 0.74%. Concentrix CNXC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $117.79. Shares traded down 0.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $117.79. Shares traded down 0.95%. Arrow Electronics ARW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $95.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $95.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.03%. MKS Instruments MKSI stock set a new 52-week low of $88.24 on Friday, moving down 2.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $88.24 on Friday, moving down 2.45%. Envista Holdings NVST stock hit a yearly low of $34.62. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $34.62. The stock was down 2.46% for the day. Ternium TX shares fell to $28.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%.

shares fell to $28.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%. IAC IAC shares hit a yearly low of $60.69. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $60.69. The stock was down 2.58% on the session. The Western Union WU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.65 and moving down 0.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.65 and moving down 0.43%. Littelfuse LFUS shares set a new yearly low of $211.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $211.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session. Syneos Health SYNH shares set a new yearly low of $50.78 this morning. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $50.78 this morning. The stock was down 3.05% on the session. Huntsman HUN stock drifted down 3.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.87.

stock drifted down 3.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.87. Rayonier RYN shares set a new yearly low of $32.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. Endava DAVA stock hit a yearly low of $80.29. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $80.29. The stock was down 4.0% for the day. Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $83.39 and moving up 0.29%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $83.39 and moving up 0.29%. Synaptics SYNA shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.66.

shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.66. Hawaiian Electric Indus HE shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.87 on Friday morning, moving up 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.87 on Friday morning, moving up 0.42%. Independence Realty Trust IRT stock hit $18.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.05%.

stock hit $18.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.05%. Sotera Health SHC stock hit $14.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.12%.

stock hit $14.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.12%. Integra Lifesciences IART stock broke to a new 52-week low of $46.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.84%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $46.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.84%. Altair Engineering ALTR stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.46. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.46. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. ManpowerGroup MAN shares were down 2.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.90.

shares were down 2.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.90. Evotec EVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.15%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.15%. ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.88 on Friday morning, moving down 3.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.88 on Friday morning, moving down 3.72%. Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD stock set a new 52-week low of $80.69 on Friday, moving down 1.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $80.69 on Friday, moving down 1.58%. Grupo Televisa TV shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday morning, moving down 2.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday morning, moving down 2.18%. Under Armour UA shares hit a yearly low of $7.18. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.18. The stock was down 1.08% on the session. Avient AVNT shares set a new 52-week low of $36.22. The stock traded down 3.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $36.22. The stock traded down 3.79%. Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.76 and moving down 0.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.76 and moving down 0.71%. Atkore ATKR shares reached a new 52-week low of $77.24 on Friday morning, moving down 3.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $77.24 on Friday morning, moving down 3.49%. Highwoods Props HIW shares set a new yearly low of $29.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $29.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session. Vontier VNT shares made a new 52-week low of $19.41 on Friday. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.41 on Friday. The stock was down 2.96% for the day. NCR NCR shares set a new yearly low of $21.64 this morning. The stock was down 23.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.64 this morning. The stock was down 23.08% on the session. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares moved up 2.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.20, drifting up 2.92%.

shares moved up 2.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.20, drifting up 2.92%. YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new 52-week low of $33.87. The stock traded down 2.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $33.87. The stock traded down 2.56%. Simply Good Foods SMPL shares made a new 52-week low of $29.21 on Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $29.21 on Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day. Rapid7 RPD stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.29. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.29. The stock was down 5.42% on the session. John Bean Tech JBT shares hit a yearly low of $90.31. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $90.31. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Mister Car Wash MCW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.08 and moving down 2.99%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.08 and moving down 2.99%. Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%. DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.19. Shares traded down 4.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.19. Shares traded down 4.27%. Helen Of Troy HELE shares set a new yearly low of $109.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $109.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR stock set a new 52-week low of $24.90 on Friday, moving down 4.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.90 on Friday, moving down 4.56%. Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Friday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Friday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day. WeWork WE shares were down 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.57.

shares were down 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.57. Leslies LESL stock set a new 52-week low of $13.47 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.47 on Friday, moving up 0.29%. Brink's BCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $52.12. Shares traded down 1.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $52.12. Shares traded down 1.5%. Blackbaud BLKB stock hit a yearly low of $45.29. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $45.29. The stock was down 2.09% for the day. JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock drifted down 1.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.25.

stock drifted down 1.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.25. Certara CERT stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.04. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.04. The stock was down 5.38% on the session. TTEC Holdings TTEC stock set a new 52-week low of $47.69 on Friday, moving down 2.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $47.69 on Friday, moving down 2.23%. Hayward Holdings HAYW stock hit a yearly low of $10.07. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.07. The stock was down 1.56% for the day. Stepan SCL stock hit a yearly low of $94.94. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $94.94. The stock was down 1.28% for the day. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock hit $12.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.24%.

stock hit $12.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.24%. Arconic ARNC stock set a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Friday, moving down 4.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Friday, moving down 4.14%. Tronox Holdings TROX stock hit $13.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.

stock hit $13.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%. FormFactor FORM shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%. St. Joe JOE shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.90 on Friday morning, moving down 1.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.90 on Friday morning, moving down 1.97%. Central Garden & Pet CENT shares fell to $36.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.51%.

shares fell to $36.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.51%. Uniti Group UNIT shares hit a yearly low of $8.46. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.46. The stock was down 1.9% on the session. Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $47.50. Shares traded down 1.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $47.50. Shares traded down 1.59%. Kadant KAI stock drifted down 2.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $166.43.

stock drifted down 2.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $166.43. United Breweries Co CCU shares set a new yearly low of $10.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session. Pricesmart PSMT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $60.73. Shares traded up 0.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $60.73. Shares traded up 0.42%. Nu Skin Enterprises NUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $36.32. Shares traded up 0.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $36.32. Shares traded up 0.49%. MultiPlan MPLN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday. The stock was down 1.68% for the day. MillerKnoll MLKN shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.72.

shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.72. SiTime SITM shares hit a yearly low of $85.00. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $85.00. The stock was down 3.07% on the session. Minerals Technologies MTX shares set a new yearly low of $55.74 this morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $55.74 this morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.54. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.54. The stock was down 3.28% on the session. Chimera Investment CIM shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.57.

shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.57. Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares moved down 6.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.47, drifting down 6.15%.

shares moved down 6.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.47, drifting down 6.15%. Constellium CSTM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.47. Shares traded down 4.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.47. Shares traded down 4.05%. Helios Technologies HLIO shares made a new 52-week low of $49.80 on Friday. The stock was down 3.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $49.80 on Friday. The stock was down 3.32% for the day. Angi ANGI shares moved down 3.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.15, drifting down 3.2%.

shares moved down 3.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.15, drifting down 3.2%. Hillman Solutions HLMN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Friday, moving down 0.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Friday, moving down 0.62%. OPKO Health OPK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Friday morning, moving down 3.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Friday morning, moving down 3.64%. Paramount Group PGRE shares hit a yearly low of $6.73. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.73. The stock was down 1.02% on the session. Maxar Technologies MAXR shares were down 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.48.

shares were down 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.48. Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.51 on Friday morning, moving down 0.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.51 on Friday morning, moving down 0.46%. Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.69 on Friday, moving down 1.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.69 on Friday, moving down 1.53%. Acadia Realty Trust AKR shares hit a yearly low of $14.80. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.80. The stock was down 0.83% on the session. EchoStar SATS shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.15%. WideOpenWest WOW stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.82. Shares traded down 5.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.82. Shares traded down 5.2%. B&G Foods BGS shares made a new 52-week low of $19.01 on Friday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.01 on Friday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day. GrafTech International EAF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Friday morning, moving down 3.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Friday morning, moving down 3.4%. Nutex Health NUTX shares fell to $2.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.78%.

shares fell to $2.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.78%. InterDigital IDCC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $44.73. Shares traded down 0.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $44.73. Shares traded down 0.32%. Kronos Worldwide KRO stock hit $11.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.

stock hit $11.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%. Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was up 2.62% for the day. NexPoint Residential NXRT shares made a new 52-week low of $50.84 on Friday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $50.84 on Friday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day. Costamare CMRE shares moved down 3.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.24, drifting down 3.01%.

shares moved down 3.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.24, drifting down 3.01%. Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares fell to $40.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.49%.

shares fell to $40.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.49%. Knowles KN shares set a new yearly low of $13.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session. DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL shares made a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day. Beyond Meat BYND stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $18.35. Shares traded down 4.37%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $18.35. Shares traded down 4.37%. Ecovyst ECVT shares fell to $8.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.1%.

shares fell to $8.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.1%. Usana Health Sciences USNA stock drifted down 2.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.67.

stock drifted down 2.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.67. Archrock AROC shares fell to $7.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%.

shares fell to $7.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%. BlackRock Corporate High HYT shares made a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Friday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Friday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day. Patrick Industries PATK stock set a new 52-week low of $46.44 on Friday, moving down 1.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $46.44 on Friday, moving down 1.57%. BlackRock Taxable BBN shares set a new 52-week low of $17.26. The stock traded up 0.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.26. The stock traded up 0.75%. Steelcase SCS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.51%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.51%. iStar STAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.33%. Avanos Medical AVNS shares hit a yearly low of $22.77. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.77. The stock was down 2.47% on the session. Global Industrial GIC stock hit $27.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%.

stock hit $27.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%. Proto Labs PRLB shares set a new yearly low of $37.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $37.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.94% on the session. Employers Holdings EIG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was down 6.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was down 6.03% on the session. Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT shares moved down 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59, drifting down 0.32%.

shares moved down 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59, drifting down 0.32%. Saul Centers BFS shares set a new 52-week low of $40.10. The stock traded down 0.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $40.10. The stock traded down 0.77%. Himax Technologies HIMX shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.42.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.42. Centerra Gold CGAU stock set a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Friday, moving up 1.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Friday, moving up 1.68%. Noah Holdings NOAH shares moved down 3.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.60, drifting down 3.48%.

shares moved down 3.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.60, drifting down 3.48%. SkyWest SKYW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.70 and moving down 3.87%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.70 and moving down 3.87%. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock set a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Friday, moving down 2.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Friday, moving down 2.77%. Guess GES shares hit a yearly low of $15.67. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.67. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Innoviva INVA shares made a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Friday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Friday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. JELD-WEN Holding JELD shares moved down 0.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.65, drifting down 0.4%.

shares moved down 0.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.65, drifting down 0.4%. Trinseo TSE stock set a new 52-week low of $23.41 on Friday, moving down 4.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.41 on Friday, moving down 4.44%. Office Props IT OPI stock hit $16.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.06%.

stock hit $16.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.06%. Vimeo VMEO stock drifted down 3.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.89.

stock drifted down 3.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.89. Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares hit a yearly low of $152.60. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $152.60. The stock was down 2.81% on the session. Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.75.

shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.75. BrightView Holdings BV shares set a new yearly low of $8.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session. Astec Industries ASTE stock hit $35.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%.

stock hit $35.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%. Conduent CNDT shares moved down 3.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71, drifting down 3.37%.

shares moved down 3.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71, drifting down 3.37%. Advantage Solutions ADV stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.51. Shares traded down 4.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.51. Shares traded down 4.91%. Repay Hldgs RPAY stock hit $8.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%.

stock hit $8.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%. Flaherty & Crumrine FFC stock drifted down 0.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.88.

stock drifted down 0.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.88. SecureWorks SCWX shares set a new yearly low of $8.74 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.74 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock hit $20.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.45%.

stock hit $20.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.45%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI shares set a new 52-week low of $10.77. The stock traded down 0.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.77. The stock traded down 0.78%. Matthews International MATW stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.59. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.59. The stock was up 0.12% on the session. Eaton Vance Municipal EIM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.10 and moving down 0.29%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.10 and moving down 0.29%. Zhihu ZH stock drifted down 5.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11.

stock drifted down 5.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11. CS Disco LAW stock drifted down 3.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.13.

stock drifted down 3.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.13. Standard Motor Products SMP shares set a new yearly low of $33.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $33.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session. Gladstone Land LAND stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $20.71. Shares traded down 2.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $20.71. Shares traded down 2.95%. Forrester Res FORR stock hit $37.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.

stock hit $37.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%. Univest Financial UVSP shares hit a yearly low of $24.10. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.10. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. Cerence CRNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.79 on Friday morning, moving down 3.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.79 on Friday morning, moving down 3.07%. HUYA HUYA shares fell to $2.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.

shares fell to $2.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%. ContextLogic WISH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 4.83%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 4.83%. Lion Electric LEV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Friday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Friday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day. Movado Group MOV stock hit a yearly low of $28.93. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.93. The stock was up 0.74% for the day. Cerus CERS shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Friday morning, moving down 5.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Friday morning, moving down 5.36%. Global Medical REIT GMRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.21. Shares traded down 2.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.21. Shares traded down 2.01%. Third Harmonic Bio THRD stock hit a yearly low of $17.97. The stock was down 8.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.97. The stock was down 8.54% for the day. Materialise MTLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.12. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.12. The stock was down 2.27% on the session. MarineMax HZO shares moved down 2.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.37, drifting down 2.68%.

shares moved down 2.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.37, drifting down 2.68%. Triumph Group TGI shares set a new 52-week low of $9.81. The stock traded down 5.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.81. The stock traded down 5.09%. Universal Health Realty UHT shares made a new 52-week low of $47.10 on Friday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $47.10 on Friday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day. SomaLogic SLGC shares moved down 4.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.42, drifting down 4.69%.

shares moved down 4.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.42, drifting down 4.69%. Blackrock Muniholdings MHD shares moved down 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.12, drifting down 0.2%.

shares moved down 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.12, drifting down 0.2%. Gorman-Rupp GRC shares made a new 52-week low of $24.64 on Friday. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $24.64 on Friday. The stock was down 2.75% for the day. Distribution Solutions DSGR shares were down 3.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.33.

shares were down 3.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.33. Holley HLLY shares made a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Friday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Friday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day. Athersys ATHX shares hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 8.64% on the session. Western Asset WIW shares made a new 52-week low of $9.99 on Friday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.99 on Friday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day. Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares made a new 52-week low of $9.34 on Friday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.34 on Friday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day. Unisys UIS stock hit a yearly low of $8.31. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.31. The stock was down 1.86% for the day. Tuya TUYA stock hit $1.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.13%.

stock hit $1.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.13%. Latham Group SWIM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.86 and moving down 3.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.86 and moving down 3.32%. Phibro Animal Health PAHC stock set a new 52-week low of $13.94 on Friday, moving down 1.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.94 on Friday, moving down 1.26%. UserTesting USER stock set a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Friday, moving down 1.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Friday, moving down 1.67%. Johnson Outdoors JOUT stock hit $54.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.12%.

stock hit $54.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.12%. Invesco Trust VGM shares set a new yearly low of $9.90 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.90 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $26.50. Shares traded down 1.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $26.50. Shares traded down 1.48%. Taboola.com TBLA shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Friday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Friday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day. Clarus CLAR shares fell to $13.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.43%.

shares fell to $13.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares moved down 3.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.32, drifting down 3.69%.

shares moved down 3.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.32, drifting down 3.69%. Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday morning, moving down 0.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday morning, moving down 0.05%. Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares set a new yearly low of $9.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 6.7% on the session. ACCO Brands ACCO stock hit a yearly low of $5.26. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.26. The stock was down 2.32% for the day. Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares fell to $4.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.15%.

shares fell to $4.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.15%. Carriage Servs CSV shares set a new 52-week low of $33.15. The stock traded down 3.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $33.15. The stock traded down 3.08%. Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.37. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.37. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Skillz SKLZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 10.08%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 10.08%. Arlo Technologies ARLO stock drifted down 1.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.20.

stock drifted down 1.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.20. Invesco California Value VCV shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Friday morning, moving down 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Friday morning, moving down 0.42%. Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares moved down 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.03, drifting down 0.69%.

shares moved down 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.03, drifting down 0.69%. Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares were down 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.38.

shares were down 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.38. Thornburg Income Builder TBLD shares set a new yearly low of $13.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session. Pitney Bowes PBI shares set a new yearly low of $2.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF shares set a new 52-week low of $6.85. The stock traded down 0.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.85. The stock traded down 0.32%. America's Car-Mart CRMT stock hit a yearly low of $69.29. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $69.29. The stock was down 1.5% for the day. Granite Point Mortgage GPMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.40. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.40. The stock was down 1.5% on the session. Orchid Island Cap ORC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%. ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock set a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Friday, moving down 1.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Friday, moving down 1.65%. Eaton Vance Municipal IT EVN stock set a new 52-week low of $10.34 on Friday, moving down 1.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.34 on Friday, moving down 1.99%. Ramaco Resources METC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%. BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock drifted down 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.24.

stock drifted down 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. Charge Enterprises CRGE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.67 and moving down 4.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.67 and moving down 4.34%. RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX stock hit $20.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.

stock hit $20.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX stock hit $28.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%.

stock hit $28.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%. Wheels Up Experience UP stock drifted down 4.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53.

stock drifted down 4.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53. Invesco Advantage VKI shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Friday morning, moving up 0.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Friday morning, moving up 0.05%. Financial Institutions FISI shares fell to $24.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%.

shares fell to $24.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%. Putnam Premier Income PPT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%. Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.44. Shares traded down 9.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.44. Shares traded down 9.31%. Guggenheim Taxable GBAB shares set a new yearly low of $16.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session. Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares fell to $0.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.42%.

shares fell to $0.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.42%. Daseke DSKE stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.63. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.63. The stock was down 4.88% on the session. ZimVie ZIMV shares hit a yearly low of $13.31. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.31. The stock was down 2.65% on the session. OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 5.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 5.18%. DWS Municipal IT KTF stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.73. Shares traded down 1.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.73. Shares traded down 1.24%. Starry Group Holdings STRY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday morning, moving down 5.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday morning, moving down 5.76%. Nuveen New York Quality NAN stock hit $11.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%.

stock hit $11.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%. Eaton Vance Senior EFR stock set a new 52-week low of $11.34 on Friday, moving down 1.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.34 on Friday, moving down 1.13%. EHang Holdings EH shares set a new 52-week low of $5.73. The stock traded down 6.49%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.73. The stock traded down 6.49%. MFS Intermediate IT MIN shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.82.

shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.82. Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.96% on the session. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.42 and moving down 0.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.42 and moving down 0.81%. Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares set a new 52-week low of $10.84. The stock traded down 0.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.84. The stock traded down 0.64%. Primis Finl FRST stock hit $12.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.55%.

stock hit $12.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.55%. Manitowoc Co MTW shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Friday morning, moving down 2.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Friday morning, moving down 2.49%. Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock hit a yearly low of $3.39. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.39. The stock was down 1.96% for the day. Sierra Bancorp BSRR shares set a new 52-week low of $20.25. The stock traded down 0.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.25. The stock traded down 0.44%. Diversified Healthcare DHC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day. Container Store Group TCS shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Friday morning, moving down 2.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Friday morning, moving down 2.19%. Gannett Co GCI shares made a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Friday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Friday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day. Regional Mgmt RM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $30.53. Shares traded down 1.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $30.53. Shares traded down 1.47%. Celularity CELU shares made a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Friday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Friday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day. Blackrock Income Trust BKT shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.27, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.27, drifting 0.0% (flat). Lands' End LE shares set a new yearly low of $8.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session. Astronics ATRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.25 and moving down 4.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.25 and moving down 4.6%. Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT stock hit $2.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.75%.

stock hit $2.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.75%. Kimball International KBAL stock set a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Friday, moving down 0.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Friday, moving down 0.99%. Miller Industries MLR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.11%. Local Bounti LOCL shares fell to $2.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.99%.

shares fell to $2.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.99%. Blue Ridge Bankshares BRBS stock drifted down 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.08.

stock drifted down 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.08. Universal Electronics UEIC stock drifted down 2.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.94.

stock drifted down 2.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.94. AppHarvest APPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.26. Shares traded down 1.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.26. Shares traded down 1.95%. Cohen & Steers Select PSF stock hit $19.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.65%.

stock hit $19.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.65%. Willdan Group WLDN stock drifted down 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.09.

stock drifted down 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.09. Berkeley Lights BLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36. The stock was down 6.75% on the session. Red Violet RDVT stock set a new 52-week low of $16.26 on Friday, moving down 1.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.26 on Friday, moving down 1.9%. Landsea Homes LSEA shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.14 on Friday morning, moving up 1.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.14 on Friday morning, moving up 1.3%. Ouster OUST shares hit a yearly low of $1.16. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.16. The stock was down 3.54% on the session. AEye LIDR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Friday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Friday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day. a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock hit a yearly low of $1.59. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.59. The stock was down 3.82% for the day. Universal Technical UTI shares made a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Friday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Friday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day. LL Flooring Holdings LL shares were down 2.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.00.

shares were down 2.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.00. Outbrain OB shares hit a yearly low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.9% on the session. GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Cato CATO shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Friday morning, moving up 2.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Friday morning, moving up 2.8%. Neuberger Berman NBH shares fell to $10.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.37%.

shares fell to $10.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.37%. Lazard Glb Total Return LGI stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.91. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.91. The stock was down 2.21% on the session. Intercure INCR stock hit a yearly low of $4.29. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.29. The stock was down 1.82% for the day. Whole Earth Brands FREE stock drifted down 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.47.

stock drifted down 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.47. Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares set a new 52-week low of $19.99. The stock traded down 0.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.99. The stock traded down 0.79%. Metalla Royalty MTA shares set a new 52-week low of $3.80. The stock traded up 2.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.80. The stock traded up 2.05%. Hooker Furnishings HOFT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.18. Shares traded down 1.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.18. Shares traded down 1.87%. Doma Holdings DOMA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday. The stock was down 9.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday. The stock was down 9.76% for the day. Kore Group Holdings KORE shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 0.23% on the session. Talkspace TALK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday morning, moving down 3.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday morning, moving down 3.7%. Superior Gr of Cos SGC stock drifted down 3.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.90.

stock drifted down 3.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.90. Icosavax ICVX shares hit a yearly low of $3.97. The stock was down 7.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.97. The stock was down 7.03% on the session. Citi Trends CTRN stock hit $18.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $18.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). TrueCar TRUE stock drifted down 2.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.71.

stock drifted down 2.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.71. USD Partners USDP shares set a new 52-week low of $4.68. The stock traded up 0.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.68. The stock traded up 0.21%. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.51. The stock traded down 4.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.51. The stock traded down 4.15%. SuRo Capital SSSS shares set a new yearly low of $5.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.78% on the session. PepGen PEPG shares made a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Friday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Friday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day. Clough Global Equity GLQ shares fell to $8.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%.

shares fell to $8.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%. Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock traded down 9.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock traded down 9.35%. Lightning eMotors ZEV stock set a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday, moving down 6.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday, moving down 6.73%. Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN stock hit $10.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $10.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock hit a yearly low of $2.34. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.34. The stock was down 6.52% for the day. Allot ALLT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Friday morning, moving down 4.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Friday morning, moving down 4.7%. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock was down 3.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock was down 3.5% on the session. TROOPS TROO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.39%. Mynaric MYNA shares moved down 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.22, drifting down 1.11%.

shares moved down 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.22, drifting down 1.11%. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares set a new yearly low of $0.98 this morning. The stock was down 10.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.98 this morning. The stock was down 10.9% on the session. Momentus MNTS shares fell to $1.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.88%.

shares fell to $1.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.88%. Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock set a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Friday, moving down 2.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Friday, moving down 2.26%. Caledonia Mining CMCL stock hit a yearly low of $9.08. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.08. The stock was up 3.12% for the day. Telesat TSAT shares hit a yearly low of $9.25. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.25. The stock was down 5.12% on the session. Nuveen Select Maturities NIM stock set a new 52-week low of $8.98 on Friday, moving down 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.98 on Friday, moving down 0.76%. Korea Fund KF shares fell to $22.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.36%.

shares fell to $22.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.36%. Western Asset SBI shares set a new 52-week low of $7.68. The stock traded down 0.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.68. The stock traded down 0.65%. BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock hit $7.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%.

stock hit $7.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%. Profound Medical PROF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Friday morning, moving down 2.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Friday morning, moving down 2.31%. Vera Bradley VRA shares set a new yearly low of $3.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session. Standard BioTools LAB shares were down 4.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.26.

shares were down 4.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.26. Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.32. Shares traded down 4.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.32. Shares traded down 4.35%. ESSA Pharma EPIX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Friday. The stock was down 3.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Friday. The stock was down 3.7% for the day. DWS Strategic Municipal KSM shares made a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Friday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Friday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day. Pixelworks PXLW stock drifted down 1.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.68.

stock drifted down 1.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. PIMCO New York Municipal PNI shares set a new yearly low of $8.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session. DarioHealth DRIO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.89. The stock traded down 5.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.89. The stock traded down 5.07%. Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund NMI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.90. Shares traded down 0.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.90. Shares traded down 0.34%. Nogin NOGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday morning, moving down 9.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday morning, moving down 9.66%. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit $2.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.9%.

stock hit $2.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.9%. Passage Bio PASG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.53 and moving down 3.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.53 and moving down 3.07%. Express EXPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving down 2.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving down 2.76%. Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock set a new 52-week low of $15.08 on Friday, moving down 3.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.08 on Friday, moving down 3.89%. EMCORE EMKR shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% on the session. AquaBounty Technologies AQB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.98. Shares traded down 1.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.98. Shares traded down 1.94%. Zenvia ZENV shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was down 5.08% on the session. One Stop Systems OSS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.44 on Friday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.44 on Friday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day. Retractable Technologies RVP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.61%. Hempacco HPCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.85. The stock was down 9.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.85. The stock was down 9.75% on the session. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock hit $3.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.34%.

stock hit $3.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.34%. Viant Technology DSP shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Friday morning, moving down 4.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Friday morning, moving down 4.78%. BrainsWay BWAY shares hit a yearly low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.66% on the session. First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.17%. Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday morning, moving down 5.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday morning, moving down 5.59%. Audacy AUD stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Friday, moving down 5.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Friday, moving down 5.75%. icad ICAD shares fell to $2.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.71%.

shares fell to $2.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.71%. Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday, moving down 13.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday, moving down 13.48%. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved down 1.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting down 1.73%.

shares moved down 1.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting down 1.73%. Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 3.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 3.09% for the day. Treasure Global TGL shares moved down 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.60, drifting down 0.92%.

shares moved down 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.60, drifting down 0.92%. Nuvve Holding NVVE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.26 and moving down 1.08%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.26 and moving down 1.08%. Icecure Medical ICCM stock set a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Friday, moving down 3.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Friday, moving down 3.01%. Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.54. Shares traded up 0.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.54. Shares traded up 0.07%. Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit $1.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.41%.

stock hit $1.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.41%. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.15% on the session. Elevate Credit ELVT shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session. Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%. Acasti Pharma ACST shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.74.

shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.74. Tandy Leather Factory TLF stock set a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Friday, moving down 1.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Friday, moving down 1.82%. Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares set a new yearly low of $2.66 this morning. The stock was down 9.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.66 this morning. The stock was down 9.46% on the session. Minerva Surgical UTRS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.02. Shares traded down 11.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.02. Shares traded down 11.02%. Soluna Holdings SLNH stock drifted down 3.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94.

stock drifted down 3.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94. Pluri PLUR stock hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was up 1.68% for the day. Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock was down 4.7% on the session. DallasNews DALN stock hit $5.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.4%.

stock hit $5.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.4%. Digital Ally DGLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday morning, moving down 2.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday morning, moving down 2.66%. Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares were down 12.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.85.

shares were down 12.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.85. ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares moved down 1.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 1.55%.

shares moved down 1.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 1.55%. Blue Star Foods BSFC shares were down 12.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.85.

shares were down 12.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.85. Lannett LCI shares moved up 8.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.43, drifting up 8.67%.

shares moved up 8.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.43, drifting up 8.67%. Monopar Therapeutics MNPR stock hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was up 1.86% for the day. Humanigen HGEN stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was down 3.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was down 3.54% for the day. Lisata Therapeutics LSTA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.96. Shares traded down 17.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.96. Shares traded down 17.6%. Forza X1 FRZA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.65. Shares traded down 0.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.65. Shares traded down 0.71%. Ostin Technology Group OST stock drifted down 2.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40.

stock drifted down 2.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. Socket Mobile SCKT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Friday morning, moving down 1.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Friday morning, moving down 1.93%. iSpecimen ISPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.00 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.00 and moving 0.0% (flat). NexImmune NEXI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.43%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%. Austin Gold AUST shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27.

shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27. DatChat DATS stock hit $0.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.01%.

stock hit $0.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.01%. BiomX PHGE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock was up 4.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock was up 4.53% on the session. Trio-Tech Intl TRT shares fell to $4.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.07%.

shares fell to $4.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.07%. Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.80. Shares traded down 5.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.80. Shares traded down 5.18%. cbdMD YCBD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 9.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 9.48%. Wheeler Real Estate IT WHLR stock hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 9.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 9.58% for the day. Agrify AGFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 6.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 6.46%. Freight Technologies FRGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was down 8.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was down 8.89% on the session. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 6.9% for the day. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Friday morning, moving down 14.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Friday morning, moving down 14.41%. JX Luxventure LLL shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.87.

shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.87. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares set a new yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 3.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 3.38% on the session. RiceBran Tech RIBT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday morning, moving down 6.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday morning, moving down 6.36%. Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was down 5.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was down 5.9% on the session. ContraFect CFRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock was down 2.91% on the session. Statera BioPharma STAB shares moved down 6.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15, drifting down 6.1%.

shares moved down 6.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15, drifting down 6.1%. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was up 5.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was up 5.54% on the session. Siyata Mobile SYTA stock hit $0.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%.

stock hit $0.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%. Rubicon Technology RBCN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.95. Shares traded down 2.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.95. Shares traded down 2.61%. Infobird Co IFBD shares fell to $1.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.89%.

shares fell to $1.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.89%. AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock hit $0.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.44%.

stock hit $0.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.44%. Mobilicom MOB stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.93. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.93. The stock was down 3.88% on the session. Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40.

shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40. First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.83 and moving down 9.14%.

