Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 574 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Alphabet GOOG was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI.
- Aditxt ADTX's stock traded down the lowest, falling 54.76% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Himax Technologies HIMX shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Alphabet GOOGL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $100.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.95%.
- NVIDIA NVDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $126.17. Shares traded down 0.38%.
- Verizon Communications VZ shares set a new 52-week low of $40.66. The stock traded up 0.15%.
- Salesforce CRM shares fell to $149.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.74%.
- Adobe ADBE shares were down 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $292.55.
- AT&T T shares fell to $16.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.98%.
- Intel INTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
- Infosys INFY shares moved down 3.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.11, drifting down 3.6%.
- 3M MMM stock hit $114.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.04%.
- GSK GSK shares set a new 52-week low of $30.64. The stock traded down 0.84%.
- Charter Communications CHTR shares hit a yearly low of $371.61. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- Fidelity National Info FIS stock hit a new 52-week low of $82.98. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
- FedEx FDX shares reached a new 52-week low of $155.00 on Friday morning, moving down 22.48%.
- Dow DOW stock hit $45.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%.
- Welltower OP WELL stock hit a yearly low of $70.56. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
- Digital Realty Trust DLR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $111.00 and moving down 0.51%.
- Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.84. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- Tyson Foods TSN shares set a new yearly low of $71.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
- Zoom Video Comms ZM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $77.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.04%.
- Weyerhaeuser WY shares set a new 52-week low of $30.82. The stock traded down 1.24%.
- Franco-Nevada FNV shares fell to $115.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%.
- Telefonica TEF shares made a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Friday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- Waters WAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $283.21. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.
- VF VFC shares hit a yearly low of $39.44. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
- Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock drifted down 1.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $198.92.
- NortonLifeLock NLOK stock hit $21.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.6%.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares made a new 52-week low of $90.72 on Friday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO shares hit a yearly low of $445.14. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.20.
- Corebridge Financial CRBG shares moved down 0.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.00, drifting down 0.34%.
- TransUnion TRU shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.99 on Friday morning, moving down 2.22%.
- International Paper IP stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.34. The stock was down 10.42% on the session.
- XPeng XPEV shares moved down 3.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.81, drifting down 3.09%.
- POSCO Holdings PKX stock drifted up 0.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.01.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK shares set a new yearly low of $83.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
- Bio-Techne TECH stock hit a new 52-week low of $301.45. The stock was down 3.38% on the session.
- Western Digital WDC stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.31. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
- Celanese CE shares reached a new 52-week low of $100.81 on Friday morning, moving down 5.19%.
- CNA Financial CNA shares set a new 52-week low of $37.91. The stock traded up 0.34%.
- Charles River CRL shares moved down 0.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $197.94, drifting down 0.96%.
- Nomura Holdings NMR shares moved down 2.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.36, drifting down 2.71%.
- Liberty Global LBTYK shares set a new yearly low of $19.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
- Lumen Technologies LUMN shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Friday morning, moving down 1.62%.
- Liberty Global LBTYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.20. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
- WestRock WRK stock hit a yearly low of $34.49. The stock was down 10.06% for the day.
- Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.45. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
- AppLovin APP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $23.11 and moving down 4.86%.
- Medical Properties Trust MPW stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.30. Shares traded down 1.24%.
- Lufax Holding LU shares hit a yearly low of $3.47. The stock was down 2.23% on the session.
- Allegion ALLE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $90.79. Shares traded down 2.04%.
- Open Text OTEX stock hit $28.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%.
- Olaplex Hldgs OLPX stock hit a yearly low of $11.40. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
- Clarivate CLVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.55. Shares traded down 1.33%.
- Sealed Air SEE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $48.67. Shares traded down 3.78%.
- Pentair PNR shares fell to $42.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.66%.
- Newell Brands NWL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%.
- Gold Fields GFI shares set a new 52-week low of $7.24. The stock traded up 0.86%.
- Qualtrics International XM stock set a new 52-week low of $10.96 on Friday, moving down 3.25%.
- Mohawk Industries MHK stock set a new 52-week low of $99.20 on Friday, moving down 0.74%.
- Concentrix CNXC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $117.79. Shares traded down 0.95%.
- Arrow Electronics ARW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $95.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.03%.
- MKS Instruments MKSI stock set a new 52-week low of $88.24 on Friday, moving down 2.45%.
- Envista Holdings NVST stock hit a yearly low of $34.62. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
- Ternium TX shares fell to $28.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%.
- IAC IAC shares hit a yearly low of $60.69. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
- The Western Union WU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.65 and moving down 0.43%.
- Littelfuse LFUS shares set a new yearly low of $211.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
- Syneos Health SYNH shares set a new yearly low of $50.78 this morning. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
- Huntsman HUN stock drifted down 3.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.87.
- Rayonier RYN shares set a new yearly low of $32.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
- Endava DAVA stock hit a yearly low of $80.29. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
- Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $83.39 and moving up 0.29%.
- Synaptics SYNA shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.66.
- Hawaiian Electric Indus HE shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.87 on Friday morning, moving up 0.42%.
- Independence Realty Trust IRT stock hit $18.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.05%.
- Sotera Health SHC stock hit $14.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.12%.
- Integra Lifesciences IART stock broke to a new 52-week low of $46.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.84%.
- Altair Engineering ALTR stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.46. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
- ManpowerGroup MAN shares were down 2.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.90.
- Evotec EVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.15%.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.88 on Friday morning, moving down 3.72%.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD stock set a new 52-week low of $80.69 on Friday, moving down 1.58%.
- Grupo Televisa TV shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday morning, moving down 2.18%.
- Under Armour UA shares hit a yearly low of $7.18. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
- Avient AVNT shares set a new 52-week low of $36.22. The stock traded down 3.79%.
- Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.76 and moving down 0.71%.
- Atkore ATKR shares reached a new 52-week low of $77.24 on Friday morning, moving down 3.49%.
- Highwoods Props HIW shares set a new yearly low of $29.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
- Vontier VNT shares made a new 52-week low of $19.41 on Friday. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
- NCR NCR shares set a new yearly low of $21.64 this morning. The stock was down 23.08% on the session.
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares moved up 2.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.20, drifting up 2.92%.
- YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new 52-week low of $33.87. The stock traded down 2.56%.
- Simply Good Foods SMPL shares made a new 52-week low of $29.21 on Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- Rapid7 RPD stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.29. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.
- John Bean Tech JBT shares hit a yearly low of $90.31. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
- Mister Car Wash MCW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.08 and moving down 2.99%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%.
- DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.19. Shares traded down 4.27%.
- Helen Of Troy HELE shares set a new yearly low of $109.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR stock set a new 52-week low of $24.90 on Friday, moving down 4.56%.
- Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Friday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.
- WeWork WE shares were down 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.57.
- Leslies LESL stock set a new 52-week low of $13.47 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.
- Brink's BCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $52.12. Shares traded down 1.5%.
- Blackbaud BLKB stock hit a yearly low of $45.29. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
- JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock drifted down 1.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.25.
- Certara CERT stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.04. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC stock set a new 52-week low of $47.69 on Friday, moving down 2.23%.
- Hayward Holdings HAYW stock hit a yearly low of $10.07. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
- Stepan SCL stock hit a yearly low of $94.94. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
- Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock hit $12.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.24%.
- Arconic ARNC stock set a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Friday, moving down 4.14%.
- Tronox Holdings TROX stock hit $13.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.
- FormFactor FORM shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.
- St. Joe JOE shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.90 on Friday morning, moving down 1.97%.
- Central Garden & Pet CENT shares fell to $36.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.51%.
- Uniti Group UNIT shares hit a yearly low of $8.46. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $47.50. Shares traded down 1.59%.
- Kadant KAI stock drifted down 2.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $166.43.
- United Breweries Co CCU shares set a new yearly low of $10.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
- Pricesmart PSMT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $60.73. Shares traded up 0.42%.
- Nu Skin Enterprises NUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $36.32. Shares traded up 0.49%.
- MultiPlan MPLN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.
- MillerKnoll MLKN shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.72.
- SiTime SITM shares hit a yearly low of $85.00. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.
- Minerals Technologies MTX shares set a new yearly low of $55.74 this morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.54. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
- Chimera Investment CIM shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.57.
- Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares moved down 6.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.47, drifting down 6.15%.
- Constellium CSTM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.47. Shares traded down 4.05%.
- Helios Technologies HLIO shares made a new 52-week low of $49.80 on Friday. The stock was down 3.32% for the day.
- Angi ANGI shares moved down 3.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.15, drifting down 3.2%.
- Hillman Solutions HLMN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Friday, moving down 0.62%.
- OPKO Health OPK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Friday morning, moving down 3.64%.
- Paramount Group PGRE shares hit a yearly low of $6.73. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
- Maxar Technologies MAXR shares were down 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.48.
- Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.51 on Friday morning, moving down 0.46%.
- Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.69 on Friday, moving down 1.53%.
- Acadia Realty Trust AKR shares hit a yearly low of $14.80. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
- EchoStar SATS shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.15%.
- WideOpenWest WOW stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.82. Shares traded down 5.2%.
- B&G Foods BGS shares made a new 52-week low of $19.01 on Friday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
- GrafTech International EAF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Friday morning, moving down 3.4%.
- Nutex Health NUTX shares fell to $2.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.78%.
- InterDigital IDCC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $44.73. Shares traded down 0.32%.
- Kronos Worldwide KRO stock hit $11.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
- NexPoint Residential NXRT shares made a new 52-week low of $50.84 on Friday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.
- Costamare CMRE shares moved down 3.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.24, drifting down 3.01%.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares fell to $40.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.49%.
- Knowles KN shares set a new yearly low of $13.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
- DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL shares made a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
- Beyond Meat BYND stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $18.35. Shares traded down 4.37%.
- Ecovyst ECVT shares fell to $8.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.1%.
- Usana Health Sciences USNA stock drifted down 2.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.67.
- Archrock AROC shares fell to $7.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%.
- BlackRock Corporate High HYT shares made a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Friday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
- Patrick Industries PATK stock set a new 52-week low of $46.44 on Friday, moving down 1.57%.
- BlackRock Taxable BBN shares set a new 52-week low of $17.26. The stock traded up 0.75%.
- Steelcase SCS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.51%.
- iStar STAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.33%.
- Avanos Medical AVNS shares hit a yearly low of $22.77. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.
- Global Industrial GIC stock hit $27.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%.
- Proto Labs PRLB shares set a new yearly low of $37.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.
- Employers Holdings EIG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was down 6.03% on the session.
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT shares moved down 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59, drifting down 0.32%.
- Saul Centers BFS shares set a new 52-week low of $40.10. The stock traded down 0.77%.
- Himax Technologies HIMX shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.42.
- Centerra Gold CGAU stock set a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Friday, moving up 1.68%.
- Noah Holdings NOAH shares moved down 3.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.60, drifting down 3.48%.
- SkyWest SKYW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.70 and moving down 3.87%.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock set a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Friday, moving down 2.77%.
- Guess GES shares hit a yearly low of $15.67. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
- Innoviva INVA shares made a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Friday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- JELD-WEN Holding JELD shares moved down 0.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.65, drifting down 0.4%.
- Trinseo TSE stock set a new 52-week low of $23.41 on Friday, moving down 4.44%.
- Office Props IT OPI stock hit $16.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.06%.
- Vimeo VMEO stock drifted down 3.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.89.
- Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares hit a yearly low of $152.60. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.75.
- BrightView Holdings BV shares set a new yearly low of $8.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
- Astec Industries ASTE stock hit $35.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%.
- Conduent CNDT shares moved down 3.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71, drifting down 3.37%.
- Advantage Solutions ADV stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.51. Shares traded down 4.91%.
- Repay Hldgs RPAY stock hit $8.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine FFC stock drifted down 0.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.88.
- SecureWorks SCWX shares set a new yearly low of $8.74 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock hit $20.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.45%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI shares set a new 52-week low of $10.77. The stock traded down 0.78%.
- Matthews International MATW stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.59. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Municipal EIM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.10 and moving down 0.29%.
- Zhihu ZH stock drifted down 5.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11.
- CS Disco LAW stock drifted down 3.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.13.
- Standard Motor Products SMP shares set a new yearly low of $33.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
- Gladstone Land LAND stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $20.71. Shares traded down 2.95%.
- Forrester Res FORR stock hit $37.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.
- Univest Financial UVSP shares hit a yearly low of $24.10. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Cerence CRNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.79 on Friday morning, moving down 3.07%.
- HUYA HUYA shares fell to $2.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.
- ContextLogic WISH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 4.83%.
- Lion Electric LEV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Friday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
- Movado Group MOV stock hit a yearly low of $28.93. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- Cerus CERS shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Friday morning, moving down 5.36%.
- Global Medical REIT GMRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.21. Shares traded down 2.01%.
- Third Harmonic Bio THRD stock hit a yearly low of $17.97. The stock was down 8.54% for the day.
- Materialise MTLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.12. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.
- MarineMax HZO shares moved down 2.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.37, drifting down 2.68%.
- Triumph Group TGI shares set a new 52-week low of $9.81. The stock traded down 5.09%.
- Universal Health Realty UHT shares made a new 52-week low of $47.10 on Friday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
- SomaLogic SLGC shares moved down 4.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.42, drifting down 4.69%.
- Blackrock Muniholdings MHD shares moved down 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.12, drifting down 0.2%.
- Gorman-Rupp GRC shares made a new 52-week low of $24.64 on Friday. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.
- Distribution Solutions DSGR shares were down 3.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.33.
- Holley HLLY shares made a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Friday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
- Athersys ATHX shares hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.
- Western Asset WIW shares made a new 52-week low of $9.99 on Friday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares made a new 52-week low of $9.34 on Friday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
- Unisys UIS stock hit a yearly low of $8.31. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
- Tuya TUYA stock hit $1.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.13%.
- Latham Group SWIM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.86 and moving down 3.32%.
- Phibro Animal Health PAHC stock set a new 52-week low of $13.94 on Friday, moving down 1.26%.
- UserTesting USER stock set a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Friday, moving down 1.67%.
- Johnson Outdoors JOUT stock hit $54.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.12%.
- Invesco Trust VGM shares set a new yearly low of $9.90 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $26.50. Shares traded down 1.48%.
- Taboola.com TBLA shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Friday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
- Clarus CLAR shares fell to $13.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.43%.
- Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares moved down 3.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.32, drifting down 3.69%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday morning, moving down 0.05%.
- Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares set a new yearly low of $9.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.
- ACCO Brands ACCO stock hit a yearly low of $5.26. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares fell to $4.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.15%.
- Carriage Servs CSV shares set a new 52-week low of $33.15. The stock traded down 3.08%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.37. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
- Skillz SKLZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 10.08%.
- Arlo Technologies ARLO stock drifted down 1.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.20.
- Invesco California Value VCV shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Friday morning, moving down 0.42%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares moved down 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.03, drifting down 0.69%.
- Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares were down 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.38.
- Thornburg Income Builder TBLD shares set a new yearly low of $13.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- Pitney Bowes PBI shares set a new yearly low of $2.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF shares set a new 52-week low of $6.85. The stock traded down 0.32%.
- America's Car-Mart CRMT stock hit a yearly low of $69.29. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.
- Granite Point Mortgage GPMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.40. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.
- Orchid Island Cap ORC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.
- ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock set a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Friday, moving down 1.65%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal IT EVN stock set a new 52-week low of $10.34 on Friday, moving down 1.99%.
- Ramaco Resources METC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock drifted down 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.24.
- Charge Enterprises CRGE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.67 and moving down 4.34%.
- RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX stock hit $20.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX stock hit $28.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock drifted down 4.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53.
- Invesco Advantage VKI shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Friday morning, moving up 0.05%.
- Financial Institutions FISI shares fell to $24.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%.
- Putnam Premier Income PPT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.
- Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.44. Shares traded down 9.31%.
- Guggenheim Taxable GBAB shares set a new yearly low of $16.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
- Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares fell to $0.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.42%.
- Daseke DSKE stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.63. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.
- ZimVie ZIMV shares hit a yearly low of $13.31. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 5.18%.
- DWS Municipal IT KTF stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.73. Shares traded down 1.24%.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday morning, moving down 5.76%.
- Nuveen New York Quality NAN stock hit $11.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%.
- Eaton Vance Senior EFR stock set a new 52-week low of $11.34 on Friday, moving down 1.13%.
- EHang Holdings EH shares set a new 52-week low of $5.73. The stock traded down 6.49%.
- MFS Intermediate IT MIN shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.82.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.
- BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.42 and moving down 0.81%.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares set a new 52-week low of $10.84. The stock traded down 0.64%.
- Primis Finl FRST stock hit $12.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.55%.
- Manitowoc Co MTW shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Friday morning, moving down 2.49%.
- Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock hit a yearly low of $3.39. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.
- Sierra Bancorp BSRR shares set a new 52-week low of $20.25. The stock traded down 0.44%.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
- Container Store Group TCS shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Friday morning, moving down 2.19%.
- Gannett Co GCI shares made a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Friday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.
- Regional Mgmt RM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $30.53. Shares traded down 1.47%.
- Celularity CELU shares made a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Friday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.
- Blackrock Income Trust BKT shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.27, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Lands' End LE shares set a new yearly low of $8.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.
- Astronics ATRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.25 and moving down 4.6%.
- Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT stock hit $2.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.75%.
- Kimball International KBAL stock set a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Friday, moving down 0.99%.
- Miller Industries MLR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.11%.
- Local Bounti LOCL shares fell to $2.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.99%.
- Blue Ridge Bankshares BRBS stock drifted down 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.08.
- Universal Electronics UEIC stock drifted down 2.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.94.
- AppHarvest APPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.26. Shares traded down 1.95%.
- Cohen & Steers Select PSF stock hit $19.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.65%.
- Willdan Group WLDN stock drifted down 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.09.
- Berkeley Lights BLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.
- Red Violet RDVT stock set a new 52-week low of $16.26 on Friday, moving down 1.9%.
- Landsea Homes LSEA shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.14 on Friday morning, moving up 1.3%.
- Ouster OUST shares hit a yearly low of $1.16. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.
- AEye LIDR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Friday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock hit a yearly low of $1.59. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
- Universal Technical UTI shares made a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Friday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.
- LL Flooring Holdings LL shares were down 2.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.00.
- Outbrain OB shares hit a yearly low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.9% on the session.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
- Cato CATO shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Friday morning, moving up 2.8%.
- Neuberger Berman NBH shares fell to $10.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.37%.
- Lazard Glb Total Return LGI stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.91. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
- Intercure INCR stock hit a yearly low of $4.29. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.
- Whole Earth Brands FREE stock drifted down 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.47.
- Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares set a new 52-week low of $19.99. The stock traded down 0.79%.
- Metalla Royalty MTA shares set a new 52-week low of $3.80. The stock traded up 2.05%.
- Hooker Furnishings HOFT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.18. Shares traded down 1.87%.
- Doma Holdings DOMA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday. The stock was down 9.76% for the day.
- Kore Group Holdings KORE shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
- Talkspace TALK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday morning, moving down 3.7%.
- Superior Gr of Cos SGC stock drifted down 3.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.90.
- Icosavax ICVX shares hit a yearly low of $3.97. The stock was down 7.03% on the session.
- Citi Trends CTRN stock hit $18.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- TrueCar TRUE stock drifted down 2.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.71.
- USD Partners USDP shares set a new 52-week low of $4.68. The stock traded up 0.21%.
- Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.51. The stock traded down 4.15%.
- SuRo Capital SSSS shares set a new yearly low of $5.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.
- PepGen PEPG shares made a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Friday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
- Clough Global Equity GLQ shares fell to $8.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock traded down 9.35%.
- Lightning eMotors ZEV stock set a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday, moving down 6.73%.
- Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN stock hit $10.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock hit a yearly low of $2.34. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.
- Allot ALLT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Friday morning, moving down 4.7%.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock was down 3.5% on the session.
- TROOPS TROO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.39%.
- Mynaric MYNA shares moved down 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.22, drifting down 1.11%.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares set a new yearly low of $0.98 this morning. The stock was down 10.9% on the session.
- Momentus MNTS shares fell to $1.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.88%.
- Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock set a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Friday, moving down 2.26%.
- Caledonia Mining CMCL stock hit a yearly low of $9.08. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.
- Telesat TSAT shares hit a yearly low of $9.25. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
- Nuveen Select Maturities NIM stock set a new 52-week low of $8.98 on Friday, moving down 0.76%.
- Korea Fund KF shares fell to $22.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.36%.
- Western Asset SBI shares set a new 52-week low of $7.68. The stock traded down 0.65%.
- BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock hit $7.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%.
- Profound Medical PROF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Friday morning, moving down 2.31%.
- Vera Bradley VRA shares set a new yearly low of $3.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
- Standard BioTools LAB shares were down 4.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.26.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.32. Shares traded down 4.35%.
- ESSA Pharma EPIX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Friday. The stock was down 3.7% for the day.
- DWS Strategic Municipal KSM shares made a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Friday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.
- Pixelworks PXLW stock drifted down 1.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.68.
- PIMCO New York Municipal PNI shares set a new yearly low of $8.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
- DarioHealth DRIO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.89. The stock traded down 5.07%.
- Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund NMI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.90. Shares traded down 0.34%.
- Nogin NOGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday morning, moving down 9.66%.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit $2.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.9%.
- Passage Bio PASG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.53 and moving down 3.07%.
- Express EXPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving down 2.76%.
- Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock set a new 52-week low of $15.08 on Friday, moving down 3.89%.
- EMCORE EMKR shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.
- AquaBounty Technologies AQB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.98. Shares traded down 1.94%.
- Zenvia ZENV shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.
- One Stop Systems OSS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.44 on Friday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.
- Retractable Technologies RVP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.61%.
- Hempacco HPCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.85. The stock was down 9.75% on the session.
- Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock hit $3.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.34%.
- Viant Technology DSP shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Friday morning, moving down 4.78%.
- BrainsWay BWAY shares hit a yearly low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.
- First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.17%.
- Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday morning, moving down 5.59%.
- Audacy AUD stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Friday, moving down 5.75%.
- icad ICAD shares fell to $2.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.71%.
- Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday, moving down 13.48%.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved down 1.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting down 1.73%.
- Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 3.09% for the day.
- Treasure Global TGL shares moved down 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.60, drifting down 0.92%.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.26 and moving down 1.08%.
- Icecure Medical ICCM stock set a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Friday, moving down 3.01%.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.54. Shares traded up 0.07%.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit $1.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.41%.
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.
- Elevate Credit ELVT shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
- Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%.
- Acasti Pharma ACST shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.74.
- Tandy Leather Factory TLF stock set a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Friday, moving down 1.82%.
- Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares set a new yearly low of $2.66 this morning. The stock was down 9.46% on the session.
- Minerva Surgical UTRS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.02. Shares traded down 11.02%.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock drifted down 3.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94.
- Pluri PLUR stock hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.
- DallasNews DALN stock hit $5.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.4%.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday morning, moving down 2.66%.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares were down 12.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.85.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares moved down 1.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 1.55%.
- Blue Star Foods BSFC shares were down 12.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.85.
- Lannett LCI shares moved up 8.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.43, drifting up 8.67%.
- Monopar Therapeutics MNPR stock hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
- Humanigen HGEN stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was down 3.54% for the day.
- Lisata Therapeutics LSTA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.96. Shares traded down 17.6%.
- Forza X1 FRZA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.65. Shares traded down 0.71%.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock drifted down 2.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40.
- Socket Mobile SCKT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Friday morning, moving down 1.93%.
- iSpecimen ISPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.00 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- NexImmune NEXI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.43%.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.
- Austin Gold AUST shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27.
- DatChat DATS stock hit $0.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.01%.
- BiomX PHGE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock was up 4.53% on the session.
- Trio-Tech Intl TRT shares fell to $4.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.07%.
- Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.80. Shares traded down 5.18%.
- cbdMD YCBD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 9.48%.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT WHLR stock hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 9.58% for the day.
- Agrify AGFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 6.46%.
- Freight Technologies FRGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was down 8.89% on the session.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Friday morning, moving down 14.41%.
- JX Luxventure LLL shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.87.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares set a new yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 3.38% on the session.
- RiceBran Tech RIBT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday morning, moving down 6.36%.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was down 5.9% on the session.
- ContraFect CFRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.
- Statera BioPharma STAB shares moved down 6.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15, drifting down 6.1%.
- Panbela Therapeutics PBLA shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was up 5.54% on the session.
- Siyata Mobile SYTA stock hit $0.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%.
- Rubicon Technology RBCN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.95. Shares traded down 2.61%.
- Infobird Co IFBD shares fell to $1.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.89%.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock hit $0.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.44%.
- Mobilicom MOB stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.93. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.
- Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.83 and moving down 9.14%.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.