|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.430
|0.530
|0.1000
|REV
|262.250M
|262.000M
|-250.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Global Industrial (NYSE: GIC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Global Industrial’s space includes: Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN).
There is no analysis for Global Industrial
The stock price for Global Industrial (NYSE: GIC) is $29.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Global Industrial (GIC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Global Industrial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Global Industrial.
Global Industrial is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.