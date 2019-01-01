QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Global Industrial Co is a value-added industrial distributor. It distributes a wide range of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products to customers across North America, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, safety and security, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbenches, and shop desks, outdoor and grounds maintenance, plumbing and pumps, and packaging and supplies.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4300.530 0.1000
REV262.250M262.000M-250.000K

Global Industrial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Industrial (GIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Industrial (NYSE: GIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Industrial's (GIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Global Industrial (GIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Industrial

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Industrial (GIC)?

A

The stock price for Global Industrial (NYSE: GIC) is $29.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Industrial (GIC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Global Industrial (GIC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) reporting earnings?

A

Global Industrial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Global Industrial (GIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Industrial (GIC) operate in?

A

Global Industrial is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.