Range
8.94 - 9.07
Vol / Avg.
33.3K/19.2K
Div / Yield
0.28/3.11%
52 Wk
8.84 - 9.99
Mkt Cap
127.2M
Payout Ratio
64.09
Open
8.95
P/E
20.61
Shares
14.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fd Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from Federal income taxes.

Western Asset Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset (SBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset (NYSE: SBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset's (SBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset (SBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset (SBI)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset (NYSE: SBI) is $9.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Asset (SBI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset (SBI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-21.

Q

When is Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset (SBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset (SBI) operate in?

A

Western Asset is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.