Range
3.87 - 4.17
Vol / Avg.
10.2M/6.4M
Div / Yield
0.1/2.32%
52 Wk
3 - 5.76
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
13.36
Open
3.87
P/E
7.54
EPS
3.11
Shares
610.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd is a gold mining and exploration company having operations in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Its projects include Bambanani, Joel, Masimong, Phakisa, Target 1, Tshepong, Unisel, Doornkop, and Kusasalethu. The group's segments are Tshepong Operations, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Moab Khotsong, Hidden Valley, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, Unisel, and all other surface operations.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harmony Gold Mining Co's (HMY) competitors?

A

Other companies in Harmony Gold Mining Co’s space includes: McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and DRDGold (NYSE:DRD).

Q

What is the target price for Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) was reported by JP Morgan on September 12, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.10 expecting HMY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.49% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY)?

A

The stock price for Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) is $4.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2013 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2013.

Q

When is Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY) reporting earnings?

A

Harmony Gold Mining Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harmony Gold Mining Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY) operate in?

A

Harmony Gold Mining Co is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.