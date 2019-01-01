QQQ
Range
10.76 - 11.1
Vol / Avg.
36.1K/56.1K
Div / Yield
1/9.01%
52 Wk
10.09 - 12.7
Mkt Cap
162.2M
Payout Ratio
13.76
Open
10.97
P/E
5.09
EPS
1.42
Shares
14.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:11PM
RMR Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the business of originating and investing in first mortgage whole loans secured by the middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Its non-fundamental primary objective is to balance capital preservation by generating risk-adjusted returns.

Earnings

Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.210
REV24.568M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seven Hills Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seven Hills Realty Trust's (SEVN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seven Hills Realty Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seven Hills Realty Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)?

A

The stock price for Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN) is $11.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seven Hills Realty Trust.

Q

When is Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) reporting earnings?

A

Seven Hills Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seven Hills Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) operate in?

A

Seven Hills Realty Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.