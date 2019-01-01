|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NexImmune’s space includes: Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI), Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX), Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX), GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS).
The latest price target for NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting NEXI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 415.87% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) is $2.52 last updated Today at 6:42:11 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NexImmune.
NexImmune’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NexImmune.
NexImmune is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.