NexImmune Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing immunotherapy to employ the body's T cells to generate an immune response that mimics natural biology. It creates therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The company has two product candidates in human trials: NEXI-001 in acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, and NEXI-002 in multiple myeloma, or MM.