Range
2.3 - 2.46
Vol / Avg.
19.1K/75.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.25 - 26.99
Mkt Cap
57.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.32
P/E
-
EPS
-0.65
Shares
22.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
NexImmune Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing immunotherapy to employ the body's T cells to generate an immune response that mimics natural biology. It creates therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The company has two product candidates in human trials: NEXI-001 in acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, and NEXI-002 in multiple myeloma, or MM.

NexImmune Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NexImmune (NEXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NexImmune's (NEXI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NexImmune (NEXI) stock?

A

The latest price target for NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting NEXI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 415.87% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NexImmune (NEXI)?

A

The stock price for NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) is $2.52 last updated Today at 6:42:11 PM.

Q

Does NexImmune (NEXI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NexImmune.

Q

When is NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) reporting earnings?

A

NexImmune's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is NexImmune (NEXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NexImmune.

Q

What sector and industry does NexImmune (NEXI) operate in?

A

NexImmune is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.