Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Infobird Co Ltd is engaged in developing and providing customer engagement cloud-based services. It software-as-a-service, provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China. It primarily provides holistic software solutions to help corporate clients proactively deliver and manage end-to-end customer engagement activities at all stages of the sales process including pre-sales and sales activities and post-sales customer support. It also offer AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to help clients monitor, benchmark and improve the performances of agents.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-08
REV
H1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280
REV4.486M

Infobird Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infobird Co (IFBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infobird Co (NASDAQ: IFBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Infobird Co's (IFBD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Infobird Co (IFBD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Infobird Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Infobird Co (IFBD)?

A

The stock price for Infobird Co (NASDAQ: IFBD) is $0.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infobird Co (IFBD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infobird Co.

Q

When is Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) reporting earnings?

A

Infobird Co’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.

Q

Is Infobird Co (IFBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infobird Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Infobird Co (IFBD) operate in?

A

Infobird Co is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.