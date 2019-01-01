|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-08
|REV
|H1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.280
|REV
|4.486M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Infobird Co (NASDAQ: IFBD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Infobird Co’s space includes: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP), DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS), Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO), Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU).
There is no analysis for Infobird Co
The stock price for Infobird Co (NASDAQ: IFBD) is $0.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Infobird Co.
Infobird Co’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Infobird Co.
Infobird Co is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.