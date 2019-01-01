Infobird Co Ltd is engaged in developing and providing customer engagement cloud-based services. It software-as-a-service, provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China. It primarily provides holistic software solutions to help corporate clients proactively deliver and manage end-to-end customer engagement activities at all stages of the sales process including pre-sales and sales activities and post-sales customer support. It also offer AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to help clients monitor, benchmark and improve the performances of agents.